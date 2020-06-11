Arab Social Media Forum Concludes 7th Edition with Huge Success

The 7th Arab Social Media Forum – which hosted around 30 speakers from top international companies & universities from around 20 countries around the world- has concluded with huge success. The forum aimed at exchanging views on local, regional and global developments in the field of digital & social media, especially with the current global pandemic: Covid19.

The president and founder of the forum, Malik Shishtawi, stated: “We were not sure if we should organize this seventh edition this year or postpone it to next year as most other event organizers did, but our responsibility towards societies and communities in these difficult circumstances made it imperative that we organize it as soon as possible. And therefore, we have, for the first time since we launched the event 10 years ago, announced a virtual online edition and opened the door for registration free of charge to all attendees, in addition to modifying the forum’s programme to suit the challenges of the current period.

The forum was attended virtually by more than 1000 viewers through the LIVE Streaming technology online, and raised through seven discussion sessions that were moderated by the forum president personally several important topics such as: the role of social media during the pandemic, consumption of digital content during the Coronavirus, and its impact on e-commerce and online payment, the rise of distance learning during Covid19, the shift to remote work, personal branding using social media, and finally a very important topic for all segments which is how to maintain physical, mental and social health during this critical period.

It is worth highlighting that the forum, which was held this year under the sponsorship of Talkwalker, an international company that has its headquarters in Luxembourg, has been recognized through its president and founder Malik Shishtawi by the Eventex Awards as one of the ” Top 50 Virtual Meetings & Events Innovators”, which came after his nomination and the votes he received from all around the world following his decisive and rapid decision to transform the forum digitally, and be one of first in the region to do that for a major event with this number of speakers and attendees.

This achievement is one more reason to celebrate, as the Arab Social Media Forum marks 10 years since its establishment, during which 7 successful editions were successfully organized in Jordan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman in addition to this virtual edition online.