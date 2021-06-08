Dubai-based digital experts, Like Digital & Partners, have announced a free masterclass on Monday, 14th June to help professionals better understand and utilise the TikTok Platform. Targeted at executives within retail, hospitality and the luxury market, TikTok Talks is an hour-long workshop where participants can learn how to harness the power of the platform, understand the value for their business and engage audiences in more meaningful ways. The free workshop is the latest offering from the dynamic Dubai team, whose recent European workshop was a huge success.

Caroline Carnoy, the company’s director of social, will be leading the session, bringing her years of experience in the media industry to help others learn and succeed. Ex-creative strategist of TikTok, she will share industry secrets to ensure those working across digital media are better equipped for this rapidly expanding platform.

“Tik Tok is one of the fastest growing social media platforms globally and is a crucial tool for companies to harness in 2021,” said Caroline.

“Social media has a huge role to play in a company’s branding and marketing strategy so ensuring those managing social media accounts really understand the best ways to utilise each platform and unlock its potential, is critical to success”, she added.

Like Digital & Partners, which began in London, recently expanded the company into the Middle East, with its regional HQ in Dubai, and boasts clients across the luxury, fashion and hospitality industries including Mulberry, One & Only Resorts, Chalhoub Group, Majid Al Futtaim Group, Atlantis, and others.

With core competencies in Digital Transformation Strategy, Brand and Content Marketing, Growth Strategy, UX & UI Design and Technology & Development, the team have some of the brightest and most innovative digital minds in the region.

Karl Escritt, Co-Founder, Like Digital & Partners said the team is excited to share the workshop in the region, the first of others still to come. “We know how much value social media and digital channels can add to a business and we really want to help companies in the region tap into this. We will be using case studies and examples from the Middle East market to really dial in on what the most pressing issues and challenges are here.”

The masterclass will be held on Monday, 14 June at 16:00 (GMT/UTC+04:00) and for registrations visit: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sUprdeO6TiaTsK0idiJ_vQ