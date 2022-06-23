SRMG Launches Exclusive Cannes Lions Experience

Jomana Rashed AlRashid, CEO of SRMG, was joined by Sir Martin Sorrell, Co-Founder of S4 Ventures, for an inclusive chat on the new direction of advertising

Burak Cakmak, CEO of the Fashion Commission of Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture, Lama Alshethri, Editor in Chief of Sayidaty Magazine, and Natalia Modenova, Founder and COO of DRESSX, unpacked the potential of the sustainable fashion industry with moderator Nadia El Bast, panel moderator and Anchor and Producer at Asharq Business with Bloomberg.

The biggest names in MENA podcasting, Abdulrahman Abumalih, CEO of Thmanyah, Claudius Boller, Managing Director of Spotify MENA and South Asia (excl. India) and Leila Hamadeh, CEO of Finyal Media joined Tarek Ali Ahmad, Head of Research and Studies Unit and Media Editor for Arab News, talked about the impact of new technologies and increased reach in podcasting.

SRMG, one of the largest global media groups in the Middle East, launched the exclusive SRMG Experience at Cannes Lions with an incredible line-up of special guests and panel discussions.

SRMG has activated a hub for MENA talent with a beach cabana on the Croisette for the first Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in three years. The packed program kicked off yesterday with a fireside chat with Jomana Alrashid, CEO of SRMG, and special guest Sir Martin Sorrell, Founder of S4 Ventures.

The evening activities started with an expert panel covering the benefits of investing in sustainable fashion with “Sustainable Fashion Looks Good on You”. Burak Cakmak, CEO of Fashion Commission of the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture, Lama Alshethri, Editor in Chief of Sayidaty Magazine, and Natalia Modenova, Founder and COO of DRESSX , highlighted the untapped potential of sustainable fashion industry initiatives and what they can offer brands and consumers with moderator Nadia El Bast, Anchor and Producer of Asharq Business with Bloomberg. Modenova implored the industry to consider the UN Sustainability Goals as the “north star” for all initiatives.

The biggest names in MENA podcasting, Abdulrahman Abumalih, CEO Thmanyah, Claudius Boller, Managing Director, MENA and South Asia (excl. India) from Spotify and Leila Hamadeh, CEO of Finyal Media joined Tarek Ali Ahmad, the Head of Research and Studies Unit and Media Editor for Arab News talked about the impact of new technologies and increased reach in podcasting.