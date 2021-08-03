Dubai Is Serving Huge Fashion and Home Decor Inspiration to Pinterest Users

New research by Money.co.uk reveals Dubai is one of the top cities in the world for inspiring our fashion and home styling choices

There are 836 Pinterest boards paying homage to Dubai’s fashion style, and 707 for Dubai inspired decor

Other influential cities on the social platform include LA, Sydney and Toronto

New research reveals that Dubai is amongst the most popular cities that people are turning to for fashion and interior inspiration, according to Pinterest board data.

The study, conducted by Money.co.uk, has analysed the number of Pinterest boards created to capture the style of global cities to find out where in the world is serving as the biggest aesthetic inspiration when it comes to our clothing style and our home decor.

After LA and Sydney, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates is Pinterest’s third most influential fashion city, with 836 boards created by people wanting to emulate the fashion seen in the opulent city.

Outfits being pinned on Dubai Fashion boards show glamourous oversized sunglasses, chic maxi dresses and desert-inspired looks. Dubai had nearly three times as many boards dedicated to its fashion style than Paris, Madrid and Miami.

Top 15 Global Cities For Pinterest Fashion Inspiration