Dubai Is Serving Huge Fashion and Home Decor Inspiration to Pinterest Users

New research reveals that Dubai is amongst the most popular cities that people are turning to for fashion and interior inspiration, according to Pinterest board data.
The study, conducted by Money.co.uk, has analysed the number of Pinterest boards created to capture the style of global cities to find out where in the world is serving as the biggest aesthetic inspiration when it comes to our clothing style and our home decor.
After LA and Sydney, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates is Pinterest’s third most influential fashion city, with 836 boards created by people wanting to emulate the fashion seen in the opulent city.
Outfits being pinned on Dubai Fashion boards show glamourous oversized sunglasses, chic maxi dresses and desert-inspired looks. Dubai had nearly three times as many boards dedicated to its fashion style than Paris, Madrid and Miami.
Top 15 Global Cities For Pinterest Fashion Inspiration
|#
|
City
|
No. Fashion Pinterest Boards For Each City
|
1
|
Los Angeles, USA
|
997
|
2
|
Sydney, Australia
|
970
|
3
|
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
|
836
|
4
|
Toronto, Canada
|
787
|
5
|
Hong Kong, China
|
691
|
6
|
Havana, Cuba
|
608
|
7
|
Singapore
|
508
|
8
|
Phoenix, USA
|
437
|
9
|
Brisbane, Australia
|
359
|
10
|
Madrid, Spain
|
333
|
11
|
Marrakesh, Morocco
|
330
|
12
|
Paris, France
|
318
|
13
|
Perth, Australia
|
280
|
14
|
Montreal, Canada
|
275
|
15
|
Miami, USA
|
274
When it comes to home interiors, the analysis revealed that Dubai is the second-most inspiring city for décor, offering an exotic style focussed on rich jewel tones, geometrical patterns and highlights of bronze and gold. There are more Pinterest boards dedicated to curating a Dubai-inspired home than there are for Chicago, Paris and Sydney.
Top 15 Global Cities For Pinterest Home Decor Inspiration
|#
|
City
|
No. Home Decor Pinterest Boards For Each City
|
1
|
Los Angeles, USA
|
1,000
|
2
|
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
|
707
|
3
|
Toronto, Canada
|
646
|
4
|
Sydney, Australia
|
584
|
5
|
Mumbai, India
|
400
|
6
|
São Paulo, Brazil
|
335
|
7
|
Paris, France
|
320
|
8
|
Chicago, USA
|
308
|
9
|
Monreal, Canada
|
296
|
10
|
Madrid, Spain
|
291
|
11
|
Delhi, India
|
283
|
12
|
Athens, Greece
|
268
|
13
|
Singapore
|
248
|
14
|
Lisbon, Portugal
|
227
|
15
|
Boston, USA
|
225
The study by Money.co.uk found that Los Angeles in the USA is the only city to beat Dubai for both fashion inspiration and home interior inspiration. It seems Pinterest users love to find inspiration for their fashion and decor aesthetics in the Californian city. Thanks to the hit Netflix show, Selling Sunsets, we have all had a glimpse into the dazzling homes of LA, and Pinterest users particularly admire how LA homes use natural elements such as house plants and rattan storage baskets and lots of white in their homeware and soft furnishings choices.