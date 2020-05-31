Emaar Tells Retailers: “Now Is The Time To Be Bold”

Emaar Chairman Mohamed Alabbar tells retailers to “be bold” as the UAE gradually comes out of the COVID-19 crisis.

In a special virtual conference call with over nine retailers on Sunday hosted by Mohamed Alabbar, the Emaar chairman outlined the group’s outlook for the months ahead and the steps being taken to reassure their clients.

Alabbar said: “From extensive testing to the early lockdown measures that have allowed us to gradually and safely ease restrictions, the UAE has shown wise leadership throughout this crisis that is being admired across the globe. So now is the time to be bold. Of course, we are all being cautious, but we must not be afraid to act now in this new environment. This is the time to fast track many initiatives, including our digital plans, customer experience, loyalty, efficiency and business diversification.”

Alabbar told retailers that with The Dubai Mall now re-opened along with many of its entertainment activities, it was important that the company worked closely with partners to navigate through the months ahead.

He said: “We have been listening and learning from retailers, so we can continue to lead in the right way, as our partners. We will continue to do so, adapting our own business model so we can help overcome any obstacles and challenges that they still face.”