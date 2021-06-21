Aura Living Opens New Store at The Dubai Mall

On June 1st, 2021, Saudi home furnishing brand, aura Living, opened its newest store at The Dubai Mall. Upholding aura’s commitment to offer international designs redefined to suit the unique wants and needs of Middle Eastern customers, aura continues to expand its presence in the region. Located on the lower ground floor of the mall near the Fountain exit, the new store was opened in celebration of the brand’s 10 year anniversary, designed with the traditional brand colours blended with dark grey hues and metal accents that visually represent what aura Living has emanated for the past decade.

Upon entry, guests are immersed on a journey of the senses, with illuminated LED lights and a captivating digital screen at the entrance showcasing an array of striking visuals. The newly launched SS21 collection will be on full display at the store which highlights curated designs inspired by the 1970s with a modern twist. From warm cinnamon rust and classic silver to trendy seafoam hues, aura brings forward a sense of airiness, serenity and intrigue into the home for the season.

Commenting on the new store opening, Miles Young, Managing Director of aura Living said “We are very proud to be opening aura’s newest store at The Dubai Mall, giving our customers the chance to shop in the heart of the city. We stand by our promise to provide the best of international trends especially curated to suit the taste of our audience and we look forward to further expansions in the region.”

Staying true to its brand philosophy “a way of living”, aura Living continues to expand in the region and offer quality and affordable home furniture designs that are the epitome of warmth and hospitality, and now in the heart of Downtown Dubai.

The aura collections are available to shop in-store at all locations in the UAE and KSA. For more information, please visit @auraliving_ae / @auraliving.