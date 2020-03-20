A Super Staycation Deal For UAE Residents on The Palm Jumeirah

From Daycations to Staycations, pamper yourself with unbeatable offers, Prices starting from AED 450

If you are looking to spend some quality family time together in Dubai, this top deal is not be missed! UAE residents looking for a staycation closer to home can now take advantage of the new offer from Sofitel Dubai The Palm. The multi award-winning family hotel in Dubai is offering an exclusive family staycation deal starting from as low as AED450.

Stunning interiors and iconic location, seamless service and hospitality, an array of delectable dining options that cater to all palates, and exceptional facilities for guests of all ages, Sofitel Dubai The Palm is a gateway to the dynamic city of Dubai.

Soak up some sun taking in the inspiring views of the pearlescent private beach and unwind in the French Polynesian ambiance of Sofitel’s blissful paradise with these offers.

The Super Staycation offer, with rates starting at AED450 and valid until 31st May, features a harmonious blend of classic and eclectic vibrance. Families booking the package will receive complimentary room upgrade to the next category, complimentary breakfast, 25% discount on food and beverage at all restaurants, late check-out until 3.00pm and access to the beach and outdoor swimming pool.

Offering a memorable occasion of rest and relaxation, this astonishing grab the staycation deal includes:

1-night stay in a Classic room for 2 adults and 1 child, rate starts from AED 450 plus taxes per room per night inclusive of breakfast. Free upgrade to the next room category upon availability.

1-night stay in a Luxury room for 2 adults and 1 child, rate starts from AED 550 plus taxes per room per night inclusive of breakfast. Free upgrade to the next room category upon availability.

1-night stay in a Junior Suite for 2 adults and 2 children, rate starts from AED 750 plus taxes per room per night inclusive of breakfast. Free upgrade to the next room category upon availability.

1-night stay in a One Bedroom apartment for 2 adults and 2 children, rate starts from AED 550 plus taxes per room per night inclusive of breakfast. Free upgrade to Two Bedroom apartment upon availability.

These offers are available until 31st May 2020, booking for which have already started.