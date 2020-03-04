You Can Now Own Beachfront Land Plot in Dubai’s Jumeirah District

A rare to find beachfront land plot in Dubai now is available for sale with flexible payment plan

Over time, Jumeirah has cemented its reputation of being the sanctuary of those looking for a peaceful, private, and luxuriously beautiful life. This residential neighborhood of Dubai has become the embodiment of class, sophistication, and fine living rolled into one. If you’ve always dreamed of living a life like this, right now can be your opportunity to own a piece of land here at the much-coveted beachfront of the most prestigious Jumeirah district.

A 1st -row beachfront land plot in Dubai is asking for a serious amount of investment, but this is the norm for such trophy real estate everywhere else in the world. This fact is easy to explain with the exclusivity of the location and the amazing views you get to enjoy. In addition, who lives next door to you matters a lot. The neighborhood around here is already home to many new and unique luxury mansions, mostly built in contemporary style.

Special features

You can expect to enjoy tranquility, privacy and security, tailor-made luxury and more if such finest real estate becomes yours to build the home of your dreams.

Such piece of beachfront land in Dubai usually gives you direct access to a host of diverse but special amenities. There are cycling tracks on the beach if you’re a fan of biking and the outdoors. There are also a handful of modern recreational facilities around, restaurants, and public parking facilities.

This rare to find piece of land has been designated for the construction of a luxury mansion in a contemporary style. It’s most important feature is that you’ll also get to enjoy reenergizing views of the sea and the breathtaking sparkling Dubai skyline.

Stellar Jumeirah Bay Island location

Jumeirah Bay Island is a beautiful man-made island. It is one of the very few islands on the coastline of Dubai, where foreigners are permitted to acquire real estate. Land availability here is very limited as it’s an exclusive elite neighborhood. If you’ve been looking for a good location, it can’t get better than this, although there is a few similar options.

This waterfront plot of land is also strategically located in the heart of Dubai, on close driving distance from Downtown Dubai and The Palm Jumeirah.

Aside from being central to Dubai’s most attractive and visited locations, this neighborhood is in close proximity to the branded Bulgari Resort and the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel, among others.

Want to buy this prime real estate already?

The property is now available with a flexible payment plan, while the service charge is minimal even when calculated per sq ft.

If acquiring a beachfront land plot in Dubai might be the premium investment you have been looking for, please inquire by email here today, or enter your contact details in the form below to be contacted.

<p>Please contact me via my contact form at vCita:</p> <a href='https://www.vcita.com/v/po3v1y31aerjdcyk/contact?invite=vr_cf_pb-po3v1y31aerjdcyk'>Contact Form for Dubai Property Specialist</a>