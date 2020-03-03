“DINE & WIN” During Dubai Food Festival 2020

· Dubai Shopping Malls Group to reward with more than 16 million worth of prizes during the 18-day campaign

· Mega prize winner will take home a brand new GAC GA8 sedan by Gargash Motors

· A total of 3-winners will get AED 5,000 worth of cash prizes each

· 19 malls with their F&B outlets, over 1000 high-street restaurants & select food outlets at all Dubai Airports are participating this Dubai Food Festival

During the most celebrated and the biggest food festival of the UAE, Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) along with Dubai Festival & Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Zomato will reward over 200,000 food enthusiast with over 16 million worth of prizes, biggest ever in the history of “DINE & WIN” promotion. The 7th edition of the campaign began on 26th February and will go on till 14th March 2020.

The DFF 2020 is bigger than ever, as for the first time 19 shopping malls along with over 1000 outlet across the city is part of the food carnival. Upon dining for just AED 50 at any of the participating venues, customers are entitled to a raffle coupon to win the biggest-ever prizes. More than 200,000 customers will stand a chance to win instant gold membership by zomato, three lucky shoppers will win a total of AED 15,000 cash prizes and one lucky shopper will take home a brand new GAC GA8 sedan by Gargash Motors as mega prize.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) said, “As we marked the successful conclusion of Dubai Shopping Festival 25th edition earlier this year, we are set for yet another collaboration with Dubai Shopping Malls Group for the upcoming Dubai Food Festival’s (DFF) seventh edition. Through such strategic partnerships, we aim to boost the retail sector by offering specially curated events, activations and promotions for all of Dubai’s residents and visitors. This year’s DFF is bigger than ever before with every participating consumer offered the opportunity to win enormous prizes.”

Majid Al Ghurair, Chairman, Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) said, “F&B offerings in the malls are a key reason for customers to visit. With the city boasting some of the best dining options, the industry offers an amazing treat to our guests across all participating outlets. The 7th edition of the Dubai Food Festival is bigger and better than ever, with 19 participating malls and various other outlets across the city offering the extra benefit through the ‘DINE & WIN’ promotion organized by Dubai Shopping Malls Group in association with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment.”

The participating malls for this year’s Dubai Food Festival include Al Barsha Mall, Al Khail Gate Community Centre, Arabian Centre, Bay Avenue, Bay Square, Bin Sougat Centre, Burjuman, Down Town Eats, Dubai Marina Mall, Dubai Wharf, Etihad Mall, Mudon Community Centre, Oasis Mall, Reef Mall, Remraam, Shorooq Community Centre, Souq Al Bahr, Spring Souq and the Dubai mall and 1000 plus individual outlets across the city.

For more information on draws and participating malls and restaurants, please visit: http://www.dubaimallsgroup.com/