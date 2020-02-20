Celebrate Pancake Day at La Mer

Indulge in decadent sweet flavours, along the salty sea this International Pancake Day at Mediterranean Kitchen.

Located on the bustling shores of La Mer, the venue will be offering up irresistible pancakes on February 25, 2020 all-day long starting at AED 50. With every plate of pancakes purchased, customers can receive a freshly brewed hot cup of complimentary coffee of their choice making the occasion a warming experience.

In celebration of this day, Mediterranean Kitchen will be offering a unique variety of flavoured pancakes such as toffee and banana, peanut butter, brownie, lemon and sugar crepes and of course, classic style.

Known for their bold flavours, fresh ingredients and inviting space overlooking a gorgeous view of the beach, there is no better way to spend Pancake Day.