The Top 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2020 Revealed

Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, has just published its 23rd annual ranking of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, the premiere list of the best workplaces in the U.S., created in partnership with Fortune.

The top 10 Best Companies to Work For on this year’s list are:

Hilton

Ultimate Software

Wegmans Food Markets

Cisco

Workday

Salesforce

Edward Jones

Stryker

American Express

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

“The 100 Best show the way forward,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “These companies have created Great Places to Work For All—for everyone, no matter who a person is or what they do for the organization. As a result, they have built a path to realize the promise of artificial intelligence, gain strength from a diversity of perspectives, and thrive during downturns.”

Some findings from this year’s ranking of the 100 Best Companies to Work For:

37% of this year’s 100 Best Companies have a workforce that is more than 50 percent female.

12% of the companies on the list pay 100 percent of health care benefits for full-time employees.

Millennials represent 49% of the workforce at the 100 Best Companies, while Gen Z employees constitute 2% of their teams.

Great Place to Work has also just published two new reports that take a deep dive into the 30 years of data that the company has collected from the sentiments of millions of employees around the world from its employee survey platform. The Future of Work is For All examines how artificial intelligence, politics, and recessions will affect business over the coming years, and Hidden Pieces of the D&I Puzzle reveals three previously hidden areas where business leaders can succeed by prioritizing their efforts around diversity and inclusion.

When it comes to automation, Great Place to Work has found that employees’ biggest fear isn’t being replaced by a robot. It’s being treated like one. The Future of Work is For All reveals which industries are the readiest for artificial intelligence, and those that face a deficit. And not surprisingly, 84 percent of the companies on this year’s 100 Best Companies list have already prepared for the coming wave of automation.

These reports explain how companies of any size can best prepare for the decade ahead. By analyzing 14 years of data collected from responses to Great Place to Work’s Trust Index© survey, representing nearly 4 million employees from 1,672 U.S. companies, its researchers also discovered some surprising trends that tied a company’s success to its diversity and inclusion initiatives. The report shows how D&I plays a crucial role in:

Helping companies thrive during a recession

How restructurings and re-organizations are critical moments to preserve and improve equity

When employees decline to reveal their full selves, a business can’t run at full strength

The new research shows that gaps in employee experiences grow in companies that engage in corporate restructuring, specifically mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, and layoffs. In the reports, Great Place to Work identifies the key experiences employees have at companies that have thrived during previous economic downturns. In fact, companies that engage in one or more of these activities typically have an employee experience that is 45 percent greater than companies that did not restructure.

“For All Leadership” will be the theme of this year’s Great Place to Work For All Summit, scheduled for March 3-5, 2020, in San Francisco, which will host nearly 2,000 CEOs, CHROs, and other top executives who are committed to creating a great place to work for all. The three-day event will also include a closed-door session to discuss diversity and inclusion. For more about the Summit, or to download the The Future of Work is For All and the Hidden Pieces of the D&I Puzzle reports, visit greatplacetowork.com.