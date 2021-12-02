Emirati Young Talents at UAE Vision 2021 Career Fair

UAE nationals occupy 83 per cent of Workshop’s managerial positions

Dubai Government Workshop (DGW) successfully concluded its participation in the UAE Vision 2021 Career Fair. DGW was part of the Unified Digital Platform (UDP) along with other key government entities and organizations in Dubai.

It joined this year’s career fair to attract more qualified Emirati talents and support them in their career path. Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the event catered to UAE citizens looking to find new employment and training opportunities.

DGW conducted interviews for its vacancies on-site, as well as held workshops and presentations to introduce its organization, services, mandate and happiness initiatives to job applicants.

Khaled Ahmed Al Doubi, Director of Institutional Support at DGW, shared that Emiratis occupy 83 per cent of the organization’s managerial positions while 90 per cent of its female employees comprise Emirati women. UAE nationals also hold top management positions at DGW.

Al Doubi said: “We will continue to enhance the skills of Emiratis as part of our long-term strategy and commitment to nation building. Not only are we committed to providing training to UAE nationals within our workforce, but we also extend the same opportunity to local university students interested in our field. By training our young minds, we are helping them develop a clearer future career path.”

“Our participation this year reflects our commitment to the government’s Emiratization program. During the three-day event, we communicated with Emiratis who were interested in joining our industry and discussed with them how DGW enables skills development. Furthermore, we joined the career fair to demonstrate our intent to play an active role in reshaping the future of the labor market and advancing the country’s shift to a knowledge- and innovation-driven economy,” he added.

The UAE Vision 2021 Career Fair served as a platform that benefitted both job seekers and government and private employers through direct connection and communication.