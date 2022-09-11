Gulf Medical University’s Students Get Internship Opportunities At Colliers MENA

Colliers MENA signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gulf Medical University (GMU), College of Healthcare Management and Economics, to recruit students for internships where they will be able to have hands-on experience in the healthcare industry.

The post-pandemic world has seen an increase in the demand for real estate and investment in healthcare facilities has doubled around the world. Providing effective guidance on investment, operations and real estate has been a key service Colliers’ healthcare advisory team delivers to healthcare operators and investors in the Middle East and Africa. Hiring interns from a leading medical university in the region, who are trained to be future leaders, will add value to the services offered by Colliers.

Colliers will support GMU students to expand their experience in various facets of the healthcare sector including; business, strategic and operational planning & transformation, operators’ search & selection, market and financial feasibility studies, valuations, due diligence and private equity. Additionally, the students will be able to propose innovative ideas and solutions during the course of their internship which will then be utilised should they add value to Colliers’ offerings.

The Acting Dean of the College of Healthcare Management, Dr. Moon Moon Haque said, “the local and global healthcare industry has witnessed a shift that has created a severe shortage of healthcare management professionals. The current state of the industry can best be described as fast-growing, turbulent, technologically driven and highly competitive; our MOU with Colliers will unfold opportunities for our students to benefit from industry-specific experience.”

Colliers’ is constantly striving to ’accelerate success’ for its clients with a dedicated healthcare advisory team that provides exceptional results to healthcare operators and investors, thus, paving the way with a proven track record of success. Mansoor Ahmed, Executive Director (MEA Region) for Development Solutions, Healthcare, Education and PPP at Colliers highlighted “Having interns from a leading medical university in the region will enrich the services we offer and help these students get industry experience at a very early stage which will prove to be a catalyst in their successful careers.”

The college of Healthcare Management & Economics at Gulf Medical University provides excellent opportunities to students for both, bachelor’s and master’s degrees. The university offers two accredited programs by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA); Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Management and Economics (BSc.HME) and Executive Master in Healthcare Management and Economics (EMHME), where students are trained under specialist faculty and industry experts in Management & Economics. The graduates also have amazing career opportunities as healthcare managers and top executives in various areas of management such as Senior Health Economist, Biomedical Entrepreneur, Senior Health Facility Manager, Senior Market Access & Product Manager, Senior Healthcare Policy Expert or Finance Director.

For more details and admission to the programs please visit www.gmu.ac.ae