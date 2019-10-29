Global Village Invites You to “Create a world of everlasting memories”

Global Village to host regional-first Ripley’s Believe It or Not!® museum attraction

Biggest-ever Global Village entertainment lineup set to enthrall for 159 days

New Indian Chaat Bazaar with authentic Indian vegetarian cuisine

Biggest and best-ever Carnaval Funfair comes to life with new rides

Korea and Azerbaijan join Global Village family with exciting new pavilions

Global Village to present over 40,000 live shows

Park-wide enhancements make Season 24 an experience not to be forgotten

An unforgettable world of experiences, tastes, and cultures awaits residents and visitors to the UAE as Global Village opens its doors for the launch of Season 24 in Dubai on Tuesday, 29th October.

As the world’s leading multicultural festival park and the region’s first family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, Global Village has gathered talent from across the globe to create a variety of memorable and entertaining experiences for guests of all ages.

Millions of guests will be invited to “Create a World of Everlasting Memories” during the 159-day extravaganza, which runs until 4th April 2020. Global Village will present over 40,000 live shows, unique shopping experiences across 3500 outlets, over 100 rides, skill games, arcade games and attractions at Carnaval as well as mouth-watering cuisine from all four corners of the globe.

“At Global Village, we’ve been working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure Season 24 offers our millions of guests an entertaining ride with breathtaking shows and stunning new features,” said Global Village CEO, Bader Anwahi. “The many seasonal firsts, coupled with the adventures and thrills our guests know and love, will truly make Season 24 one to remember for both our international visitors and the country’s residents and citizens.”

“Create a World of Everlasting Memories”

Global Village will come to life in Season 24 with an unforgettable variety of authentic international offerings alongside new facades and attractions that represent culture, art, heritage, crafts, food, and family-centric entertainment from across the world.

Global Village guests will also be able to experience unique cultures from 78 countries through themed pavilions from destinations including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Pakistan, Europe, Americas, Bosnia & the Balkans, Thailand, Bahrain & Kuwait, Lebanon, Palestine & Jordan, Afghanistan, Syria, Japan, Philippines & Vietnam, China, Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Turkey, Iran and Yemen. This season, Korea and Azerbaijan join the Global Village family with new pavilions, which will stand alongside returning guest favorites. This brings the total number of pavilions to 26 this season, each housing their own unique cultural experiences.

New and healthy additions for foodies include the Indian Chaat Bazaar and an array of brand new street food offerings. Global Village has also added a number of new features that will take center stage such as the Arabian Square – a dancing fountain experience that brings together a water and light spectacle with live music.

Other new additions include two new Canal Bridges: the Hungarian Széchenyi Chain Bridge and the famous Tower Bridge of London, which will host the Tower Troupe aerial acrobatics show. Other enhancements to look out for are an enriched Arabic-themed Canal Boat Kiosk, a new look and feel for Celebration Walk, and the new Global Village entrance archways from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed road from both Sharjah and Abu Dhabi directions.

Introducing Ripley’s Believe It or Not!® for the first time in MENA

After decades of entertaining audiences across the world, the famed Ripley’s Believe It or Not!® museum and edutainment attraction will make its debut in the Middle East and North Africa. This strange new attraction will captivate guests with its six galleries containing a collection of over 200 rare oddities gathered from across the globe.

These include the world’s only floating hand-carved wooden Ferrari, the smallest assembly-line manufactured road-legal car ever made, a behemoth Megalodon shark jaw, a large iron Gibeon meteorite, among other unbelievable artifacts and exhibits.

The galleries display replicas of the world’s most amazing humans, major collections from Robert Ripley’s visits to the Middle East, a collection of fun, interactive games and brain teasers for kids and adults alike as well as the chance to explore an out-of-this-world experience with unique collections from space.

Get lost in the never-ending hallways of Ripley’s Marvelous Mirror Maze located in the Ripley’s Believe It or Not pavilion, for guaranteed family fun, and unforgettable memories.

Carnaval takes thrills and spills to the next level

Global Village’s Carnaval is bigger and more exciting this year with over 100 rides, skill games, arcade games and attractions. In addition to guest favourites, this season sees the addition of five more experiences starting with Transylvania Towers. This unusual suspended coaster ride takes families on a journey through a formidable haunted house.

For those looking to get their hair wet, Miami Surf is a dizzying water-ride. This colorful new family attraction is a wild ride for those brave enough to tackle the surf.

Fans of challenges and thrills will love Moscow Max. Mimicking the G-force of a jet plane as it hovers 18 meters above ground with 360-degree rotation, Moscow Max is Carnaval’s newest adrenaline rush ride. Thrill seekers will also enjoy Manila Mayhem as it spins them around the great horizon of lights and rides in Carnaval.

Kids also will enjoy the wide range of rides and games prepared for them at Carnaval in a brand new designated area which also include the brand new classic and all time favorite Tea Cups ride.

Introducing the biggest entertainment lineup ever

Global Village has prepared an entertainment lineup featuring the most exciting and largest cultural offering in Global Village history. The Global Village Main Stage will come to life with International stars to entertain guests with 20 nights of concerts. Extensive upgrades to the sound systems and new visual effects will ensure a memorable main stage experience.

The Global Village International show lineup begins with Richard Loring’s African Footprint, a globally-acclaimed journey through Africa’s history, culture, and spirit. Since its inaugural performance in front of Nelson Mandela and world leaders on Robben Island, African Footprint has gone on to become South Africa’s longest running musical, entertaining millions of people all over the world.

Direct from Cuba, the world-renowned Ballet Revolución has thrilled audiences with sold-out shows from Singapore to Berlin and Australia to Vienna. Audiences cannot get enough of the Cuban dancers’ exuberant energy and contagious joy of life. From ballet to street dance, these extraordinary artists will certainly mark the season.

For K-pop fans the all-new “K-Pop Krazy”, is the world’s first K-Pop musical. The show tells the story of a group of young talents in their quest for fame, and their journey to become the most famous K-pop band in the world. Global Village is proud to present this show as a world premiere before its planned world tour.

Global Village will also host a number of bespoke stage shows including Bollywood Icon, The Enchanted Forest, Battle for the Block, Cityjam, and Fiestaval! as well as shows for the little ones at the Kids Theatre. The Global Village entertainment team will take guests on a journey of thrill, joy, colours and music.

The Stunt Show Survivor directed by Todd Lester, is the most thrilling show ever presented at Global Village. Stunts are designed by Terry Grant, holder of 24 Guinness World records, stunt director and performer for the recent James Bond and Mission Impossible movies amongst many others. The show includes an armored tank for the first time ever in a stunt show; LED-enveloped cars; high-speed buggies; full fledge Hot Wheel loop stunts, and many other surprises.

Taste a world of flavors

Culinary delights come to life in Season 24, offering the finest of International flavors.

For those who want to combine healthy food, with maximum flavour Global Village introduced the Indian Chaat Bazaar. This latest addition offers appetizing vegetarian dishes with a unique take on Indian street food and experience.

The Global Village world-class dining selection features unusual tasty foods and flavours with a choice of over 170 food outlets including the world’s largest selection of street food. The acclaimed Floating Market is back with 38 new outlets, significantly improved theming and an interactive stage.

Non-stop kid-friendly fun and games

For Global Village’s younger guests, this season will include entertaining experiences such as interactive workshops and festivals presented by Globo and his gang, as well as favourite characters from around the world: Ben & Holly, PJ Masks, Angry Birds, and Chhota Bheem.

This season, Globo sets off on a new adventure, going undercover to save the world from Dr. Brock, the evil badger. Offering kids an entertaining spy chase show filled with super-cool spy gadgets and a modified musical score, this brand new and hilarious adventure will provide little ones with fun-filled moments and lasting memories.

Bringing it all together

Finally, and for the first time ever, Global Village is offering one convenient integrated entertainment card giving access to the Ripley’s Believe It or Not!® museum and edutainment attraction, Carnaval attractions and rides, the Circus Circus show, and Stunt Show Survivor.

The brand new season of Global Village will be welcoming guests daily from 4pm until midnight, Saturday to Wednesday, and until 1am on Thursdays, Fridays and public holidays. Mondays are dedicated for entry of families and ladies only. Entry tickets are AED 15 per guest with free entry for children below 3, senior guests above 65 and guests of determination along with one companion.