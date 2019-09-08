Emaar Launches a Game-changing Holiday Homes Concept

Emaar, a Dubai-based global property developer and provider of premium lifestyles, announced the launch of Ease by Emaar – a streamlined short-term rental concept that provides global travellers exceptional stays in elegant homes handpicked by Emaar in their integrated communities.

During the launch event, the developer also unveiled ‘South Beach’, a premium residential beachfront development in Emaar Beachfront offering a unique blend of cosmopolitan living and serene seaside lifestyles. Comprising of 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments with exquisite furnishings, this will be the first waterfront development to be listed on Ease by Emaar for visitors to experience the epitome of leisure, comfort and lavish living.

For guests, Ease by Emaar opens a new avenue for visitors to experience a premium lifestyle located in some of the most sought-after destinations in the city. Guests are provided with unrivalled hospitality such as hotel-grade housekeeping and amenities, and a digital mobile concierge, ensuring guests get all the information needed to experience the city, anytime, anywhere. Other amenities offered to guests include unlimited Wi-Fi, a welcome pack, and on-demand Google Smart Home devices such as Chromecasts for streaming entertainment channels and others. Guests can also get an ‘Ease Pass,’ which provides unbelievable offers and deals to the city’s major attractions. This includes U by Emaar special upgrades, discounts on Emaar hospitality restaurants, and deals to Emaar entertainment attractions such as At The Top, Burj Khalifa, Reel Cinemas and others.

Residents of South Beach can also engage in water-sports activities and various lifestyle amenities such as a swimming pool, fitness centre and an extensive choice of play areas for children. Investors in this development will have the option to let Ease by Emaar manage their property at no additional cost for the first three years post-completion.

Emaar Beachfront, which is easily accessible via Sheikh Zayed Road, features uninterrupted captivating views of the waterfront and access to pristine private beaches.

For investors, the innovative technological infrastructure offers the opportunity to fill the market gap for short-term rentals and helps them capitalise on an emerging business model, helping them earn substantial returns. Emaar-owned Ease provides an end-to-end property management service, including property setup, reservations management, guest hosting, housekeeping, maintenance, government licensing, and distribution of the listing across Airbnb, Booking.com, Expedia, Agoda, and over 50 other channels.