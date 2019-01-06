Adrian Otaegui Hosts Clinic for UAE National Golf Programs

On Saturday, January 5th 2019, Adrain Otaegui in conjunction with the Emirates Golf Federation hosted a clinic for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) National Ladies and Junior Golf Programs. Number 67 in the World Golf Ranking, Otaegui is a young talent who is quickly moving with the world rankings in golf, especially after finishing tied fourth at the DP World Tour Championship this past November.

EGF Vice Chairman Adel Zarouni had this to say about the clinic. “Adrain is a future superstar and to have him working with our young players is a great opportunity for the National Golf Programs. Because Adrain is young [26 years old] the players can relate to him and he works really well with the kids. This time of year is very special for UAE golf. With all of the events coming up [Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship presented by EGA, and Omega Dubai Desert Classic] the Federation likes to take advantage of having the best players in the world practicing at our facilities. This clinic is a great example of that”.

The afternoon consisted of a short game clinic directed by Otaegui followed by a skills challenge where Otaegui gave tips to the players on how to master certain shots, and the afternoon was wrapped up with a short Q&A where Adrain reflected on his pathway to world number 67.

The young boys and girls will use this knowledge over the next few months competing in the Ladies, Men’s and Junior Opens across the UAE. The EGF would like to thank Adrain and his team for their time as well as wish them the best of luck for the upcoming events and for 2019.