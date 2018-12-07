UAE’s Largest Charity Cake Sale

13th Annual Stollen Charity Cake Sale aims to sell a record 800 metres of cake for the Emirates Red Crescent charity

Mall of the Emirates and Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates will ring in the festive season on Friday 7 December from 10am at the Annual Stollen Charity Cake Sale in the South Galleria of the mall. Now in its 13th year, the highly anticipated festive family event is set to be bigger and better than ever before with the goal of selling a record amount of the festive German Cake, with proceeds from the sale going to the Emirates Red Crescent charity.

A team of 12 chefs will spend weeks preparing and baking around the clock to create the largest string of stollen made to-date. With the help of a team of over 50 volunteers, the Annual Stollen Charity Cake Sale is set to be a huge success once again.

By the day of the sale, the team will have used more than 2,500 eggs, 625 kilograms of flour, 290 kilograms of raisins and 65 kilograms of marzipan to create this mouth-watering delicacy. Moreover, 133 kilograms of lemons and 142 kilograms of oranges will be zested to give the cake a burst of citrus flavour.

The sixty-centimetre-long stollen loaves can be bought whole for AED100, AED50 for half a loaf or just AED5 for a delicious slice.