As fashion lovers across the emirate await the hotly-anticipated Fall/Winter 2018 collections, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai Tourism, highlights the top events and promotions to look out for:

Dolce & Gabbana Day and Night Fashion Show

Legendary fashion house, Dolce & Gabbana will be hosting an exclusive fashion show at The Dubai Mall on 7 October. Featuring both male and female collections, the designers will be showcasing their latest catwalk looks, as well as debuting some exclusive pieces created especially for Dubai.

Atelier India

Department store Robinsons will collaborate with four top name Indian fashion designers as part of its Atelier India showcase. From 27 September to 20 October, Rohit Bal, Raghavendra Rathore, Rajesh Pratap and Shantanu & Nikhil will all be displaying their exclusive and new collections within the store for shoppers to snap up.

Mall of the Emirates ‘World of Fashion’

Mall of the Emirates is hosting a series of stylish events and promotions throughout F/W18 to keep fashion enthusiasts happy. HOUSE OF BAZAAR will be returning from the 9 to 13 October offering talks, shows and workshops from style experts, whilst SIMPLY, the international style forum, will return to Kempinski Mall of the Emirates on 11 October, giving people a chance to hear from top fashion and beauty industry insiders. For those looking to shop until they drop, Mall of the Emirates will be offering a “spend and win” promotion running from 25 September to 25 October. Simply spend AED 650 in stores to feature a chance of winning a daily AED 15,000 prize.

Shades of Autumn at The Dubai Mall

Visitors to The Dubai Mall can make the most of the ‘Shades of Autumn’ campaign which brings the best of the fashion season to life for Fall/Winter until 31 October. Shoppers can browse through the ‘top picks’ and ‘must have’ fashion pieces and accessories on display which are selected by the mall’s personal shoppers available across various outlets.