Emirates Is Hiring Cabin Crew

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, is looking for Lebanese candidates to join its multinational cabin crew team. The Dubai-based airline is holding two Cabin Crew recruitment open days at Jounieh and Beirut.

The Open Day at Jounieh will be held at 8.00am sharp on Tuesday, 3rd of July at Hotel Burj on Bay, Main Road، Kfar Yassine.

The Open Day at Beirut will be held at 8.00am sharp on Friday, 6th of July at Mövenpick Hotel Beirut, General de Gaulle Avenue Raoucheh, Beirut.

The airline is looking for open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-oriented candidates to deliver its award-winning onboard experience to customers. Applicants hoping to give their careers a flying start can walk in with an up-to-date curriculum vitae (CV) in English, and a recent photograph. Prior online registration is not required to attend the Open Day. However, further information about the requirements for the role and the selection process can be found at http://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew/

Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews.

Emirates currently flies to 160 destinations across six continents operating a modern fleet of 268 all wide-body aircraft. The airline is the largest global operator of the Boeing 777 and the Airbus A380 aircraft. Emirates offers candidates an outstanding career opportunity, in-depth training as well as an unmatched cultural exposure working within a truly international team of cabin crew from over 135 nationalities including more than 650 from Lebanon.

Cabin Crew are offered an entire employment package, which includes a variety of benefits such as a tax-free income, free high standard shared accommodation in Dubai, free transport to/from work, medical and dental cover as well as exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai. For many of Emirates’ cabin crew team, the company’s attractive concessional travel benefits for themselves as well as their families and friends, is a big advantage – particularly as Emirates’ growing global network offers many travel opportunities across the airline’s six continents-spanning network.

Emirates has been flying to Beirut for 27 years and currently offers three daily flights from Rafic Al Hariri International Airport.