Why Mental Health Counseling is Something We Should Support

Despite the growing awareness of mental health and mental health treatment options, counseling is one of those professions where there are still misconceptions and stigma surrounding it. In this post, we’ll look at the common stigmas surrounding mental health counseling and tell you why you should support counseling and not stigmatize it.

Counseling is for Crazy People

Anyone who has a mental health issue shouldn’t be labeled as ‘crazy,’ and most violent people suffering from mental illness aren’t actively seeking counseling. Many people who do want counseling to improve their mental health don’t have what would be considered a ‘major issue.’ They may be going through a rough transition in life, such as a divorce or moving their entire family to a new location, or they may be at a point in their life where they feel down about themselves. Some want to go to counseling to improve themselves, while others want to improve their relationships.

There are many situations that warrant counseling – it’s not just for people with extreme mental illnesses.

Counseling is Expensive

Counseling is seen as something for the rich, while those that are less economically fortunate have limited access to affordable mental health options. However, this misconception is untrue. Therapy does cost money, but there are therapists and treatment plans for any budget. Some insurance covers therapy, and if it doesn’t, there may be payment plans available for those on a budget. There are even free counseling services available. If you think you might not be able to afford therapy, there might be an option that is available to you at a lower or reduced cost.

A Counselor Will Have too Much Influence Over You

Some people believe that therapy can include a counselor manipulating an impressionable patient. However, this is not the case. Therapists offer advice and techniques that can help their client, but the client ultimately is in control of utilizing or practicing these tools they’ve learned in therapy outside of their sessions. They don’t have to employ every technique they’ve learned, but they can take parts of the advice they like and feel are manageable, and ignore or choose to shelf others that don’t resonate with them at the current moment.

With all the aforementioned above, here are some reasons therapy should be supported:

It Helps People Find Solutions to Seemingly Unsolvable Problems

Most who seek therapy are looking for answers, like those dealing with relationship issues, life goals, or anything else that they have questions about. A therapist can help the client work their way to finding the answers they’re looking for and help them change their attitudes and behaviors so that they may live the better life that they’re looking for. A therapist helps the client reach their goals and feel satisfied.

They’re Good for Self-Realization

Many people are not self-aware and don’t realize that some of their problems may be due to their own doing. A therapist can help the client realize that sometimes, they need to take a good look at themselves and take the steps needed in order to improve their situation. Some therapists teach mindfulness, which is a great technique for living in the present and being aware of your surroundings.

They Can Help You at Any Time

Thanks to online therapy, you can talk to someone on your commute, while on a break at work, or anywhere else you are connected to the internet. Online counseling has helped many, and it’s much more accessible than traditional therapy. Click here for more information on how mental health counseling can help you.