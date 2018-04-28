Abu Dhabi Internet Domain Suffixes Launched

Abu Dhabi Smart Solutions and Services Authority Launches Abu Dhabi Internet Domain Suffixes (.abudhabi) and (.ابوظبي)

Abu Dhabi’s Smart Solutions and Services Authority (ADSSSA) announced the launch of the Abu Dhabi internet domain suffixes (.abudhabi) and (.أبوظبي) to represent the Emirate’s digital identity in the virtual world. This came during the signing of a tripartite agreement between the Smart Solutions and Services Authority, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) and the Emirates Telecommunications Corporation (Etisalat), to launch the new internet domain suffixes for Abu Dhabi.

H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of the TRA, Dr. Rawda Al Saadi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Smart Solutions and Services Authority, and H.E Eng. Saleh Al Abdoli, CEO of Etisalat; signed the agreement aimed at providing the new internet domain suffixes – (.abudhabi) and (.أبوظبي) – for individuals, companies and entities alike within the UAE. The partnership also aims to standardize the suffixes used by the Emirate’s government entities and to raise the nation’s global innovation index by adopting new technological steps and initiatives by applying leading ideas in the government sector. This agreement will additionally continue to promote Abu Dhabi in touristic, cultural and economic fields. The distinctive domain suffixes are an attractive factor for companies interested in the myriad of local and international commercial opportunities, events and exhibitions hosted annually by the Emirate.

H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, TRA Director General, said: “The launch of Abu Dhabi domain name enhances Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s distinguished position, as well as the economic activity and e-presence of registered entities in the UAE. We, in TRA would like to thank Abu Dhabi Smart Solutions & Services Authority, as well as the telecom service providers in the country for their great efforts in preparation of the digital future, which is an important pillar of post-oil sustainability, as digital knowledge is an essential resource in the national economy.”



Dr. Rauda Al Saadi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Smart Solutions and Services Authority, said: “This agreement will contribute towards the enrichment of Abu Dhabi’s technological system, and towards reinforcing the Emirate’s international status by showcasing its full potential in creative, innovative and technological fields. This will attract international companies and organizations and will further serve the establishment of a knowledge-based economy. We are confident that this cooperation will employ sufficient expertise to develop the country’s technological infrastructure and improve the efficiency of our government services. “

H.E Eng. Saleh Al Abdoli, CEO of Etisalat said: “Etisalat is proud to be associated as a strategic partner with ADSSSA to be able to collaborate on their digital transformation efforts in Abu Dhabi. The launch of the .(.abudhabi) top level domain and accrediting Etisalat as the First Registrar in the world is in line with our corporate strategy of focusing on ‘Driving a digital future to empower societies’ by using online technology for the benefit of our customers.”

“Our vast experience spanning over 20 years in managing domain registration gives us the confidence of managing this new strategic initiative that will play a significant role in implementing digital services across all segments. This important step will help position UAE as a leading international economic hub, meet the long-term objectives of the national agenda and growing digital requirements of the country.”