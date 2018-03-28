Top 10 Most Popular Brands amongst UAE Women

Emirates tops 2018 Women’s Choice UAE Brand Rankings

Google sees biggest improvement in brand Impression among women

Emirates is the number one brand with the highest positive Impression among UAE women according to the 2018 Women’s Choice UAE Brand Rankings released today by YouGov.

The rankings were compiled using the Impression score from YouGov’s daily brand tracker, BrandIndex, by asking respondents, “Which of the following brands do you generally have a POSITIVE / NEGATIVE feeling about?” Over the past 12 months, BrandIndex data shows the Dubai-based flag carrier has maintained its lead on Impression among women for the second year in a row, most notably among women aged 25+.

Women make up nearly 44% of Emirates’ workforce around the world. Last year the brand gave centre stage to its female employees on International Women’s Day, including giving wings to two female pilots to fly the iconic Emirates Airbus A380 from Dubai to Vienna.

Scott Booth, YouGov’s Head of Data Products in MENA said, “Impression scores provide us with a fundamental view of how well or poorly a brand resonates with a given population. Emirates’ efforts to highlight the critically important role women play in the success of their business have clearly forged a strong connection with the brand. The rankings show similar efforts by other brands such as Google to recognize the role of women in business and society are also beginning to bear fruit in terms of positive perception among the female population.”