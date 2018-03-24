MoE Invites You to Spring/Summer 2018

Majid Al Futtaim—the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia—will launch its bold fashion campaign #MOEunfiltered for Spring/Summer 2018 at Mall of the Emirates. The inspiring message ‘the trend is being yourself’, embraces the concept of expressing your own individual style by playing with current trends and mixing designer pieces from Spring/Summer 18 collections.

As part of the campaign from today until 30 April, Mall of the Emirates in partnership with its leading designer brands and luxury department stores are hosting an array of fashion experiences, exclusive events and in store activations each highlighting this season’s leading trends, inspiration and collections.

“Mall of the Emirates is the destination to ‘get real’ and celebrate your unfiltered self this season by embracing SS18 global trends while showcasing your own personal fashion expression. Dubai has a rich fashion tapestry with influences from every corner of the world, and so we look forward to showcasing the city’s unique and inclusive style identity via new sensorial experiences and signature events,” said Nada Abou Saab, Director, Marketing East Region Shopping Malls – Majid Al Futtaim – Properties.

Mark your calendars for MOE Fashion Live a weekend of fashion experiences from 22 – 24 March. The three-day event in partnership with Harvey Nichols, Carolina Herrera and Etoile La Boutique will take guests on a style journey of SS18 with exclusive appearances from regional influencers and style icons. Hosted by Rosemin Manji, MOE Fashion Live features digital fashion influencers Mahira AbdelAziz, Alanoud Badr, Musaed Almutiri, Dana Malhas, Nina Ali, Hanah Rasekh and Fatima Almomen.

Regarded as the definitive destination to shop fashion and beauty, Mall of the Emirates’ SS18 campaign launches on March 15 with collections in stores to browse now. Mixing and matching the season’s trending pieces and pairing luxury with accessible brands couldn’t be easier with the variety of fashion options at Mall of the Emirates.

Mall of the Emirates is home to over 630 stores so there really is something for everyone. From sport-luxe accessories and floral prints to feminine tailoring and 1980s-inspired power suits, SS18 trends for the most fashion conscious to aspirational shopper are in abundance for people to shop this season, whether it’s for that special must-have piece or a complete wardrobe overhaul.

Visitors can shop the season’s leading trends from the world’s most renowned fashion houses such as Dolce & Gabbana, Dior, Chanel, Fendi, Prada, Hermès, Céline, Valentino and many more. High street fashion luminaries include DKNY, Topshop, Ted Baker, Karen Millen and French Connection, while accessible looks aplenty can be found at H&M, Zara, Forever 21, Promod and Stradivarius. Shoe fiends will find a wealth of choice to suit any budget, whether they wish to splash out on a pair of iconic Christian Louboutin or Jimmy Choo’s heels or shop at accessible stores such as Kurt Geiger or Dune.

As part of #MOEUnfiltered Christian Louboutin unveiled his latest addition to the Nudes collection: Degrastrass PVC which is exclusively available at the Christian Louboutin boutique in Mall of the Emirates. In line with the #MOEUnfiltered Spring/Summer 2018 campaign, Christian Louboutin and Mall of the Emirates co-hosted a seven day photo exhibit celebrating women in the UAE. The gallery exhibit showcased a photo campaign of 7 diverse women from the UAE wearing the 7 different shades of nude. They show that in their own style, nothing is more fashionable than being yourself. The photo gallery is open to the public until 21 March and is located directly next to the Christian Louboutin Women’s boutique in the Fashion Dome of Mall of the Emirates.