Mashreq Bank to participate in Careers UAE

Mashreq Bank, the UAE’s leading financial institution, will continue its efforts to foster the growth of Emirati talent through its participation in Careers UAE 2018. Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 13-15 March, this marks the 18th consecutive year which Mashreq has participated in the event.

Mariam Al Ali, Head of Emiratization and Government Relations at Mashreq commented: “At Mashreq we are committed to facilitate the recruiting, training and development of UAE Nationals. Our training programmes are designed to equip talented Emiratis with the right training and tools to develop their career. The bank has been recognized for its Emiratization efforts, and Careers UAE provides the perfect platform for Mashreq to offer Emiratis the opportunity to join the financial industry and be part pf the various programs.”

One of the leading training programmes is Mashreq Al Mustaqbal, with a key objective of investing in the growth of high caliber UAE National graduates across different sectors of the bank over a period of one year.

On top of their participation at Careers UAE, Mashreq has also provided opportunities for UAE Nationals based in Northern Emirates by recruiting them in the Call Center based in Ras Al Khaimah.

Now in its 18th year, Careers UAE focuses on recruitment, training and education for the youth. The event ensures that the UAE’s leading organizations have the necessary platform to interact with talented UAE Nationals from different emirates and background seeking jobs in a variety of private sector industries.

Visit Mashreq at Careers UAE in Stand B3-5 – Hall Number 3.