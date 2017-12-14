Dubai Safari Soft Opening Draws 14,000 Visitors During First Two Days

After welcoming 4,000 guests on first day, the highly-anticipated park attracts a whopping 10,000 visitors on second day

Entry to the world-class wildlife park is free of cost for the first two weeks

Ending the wait for the UAE community, Dubai Safari, home to the most diverse array of animals in the country, attracted a whopping 10,000 guests on second day of its soft opening on 12 December, when the park welcomed 4,000 visitors, including school children, residents and visitors of all ages and nationalities, as well as members of the local media community.

“Dubai Safari has been one of the most awaited attractions of the year, so we understand the huge anticipation around the project’s opening. We are deeply overwhelmed by the response we are receiving following the park’s soft opening, and are fully equipped to host a larger crowd during the weekend. The teams at Dubai Municipality and Dubai Safari have worked hard to deliver a world-class wildlife project that promises to be a welcome new addition to Dubai’s growing array of family-friendly attractions. As well as providing a unique edutainment experience for visitors of all ages, our objective for Dubai Safari is to set an example in wildlife conservation and protection efforts,” said Khalid Al Suwaidi, Director of Leisure Facilities at Dubai Municipality.

“Constructed on a former landfill for construction waste site, the eco-friendly park also represents a major landmark project by Dubai Municipality, highlighting the city’s continuous efforts to build a sustainable future,” he added.

Residents and visitors are invited to visit Dubai Safari free of cost for the first two weeks since the soft opening. The park is open daily from 9am to 5pm during this period. Following the project’s official launch, guests can visit the park daily from 9am to 9pm including all public holidays.

Dubai Safari is located in Al Warqaa 5 district across Dubai’s Dragon Mart off the Dubai-Hatta Highway.