JBR Sets to WOW with 24-Week Season of Celebrations

JBR gets a makeover, and amazes visitors with installations, live entertainment and outdoor movie screenings

The city’s foremost neighbourhood, and Dubai’s first beachfront destination, Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) by Dubai Properties, brightened up the mood by transforming into an immersive celebration of street art, live entertainment and experiences, starting last weekend.

The #WOWJBR campaign kick started on 9 November 2017 with performances from a live band, kids activities and the chance to catch a graffiti artist at work. For the next several weeks, JBR’s 1.7 km promenade will host a series of fun-filled weekend events, which are free to attend.

Not missing a beat, #WOWJBR presents good family fun at the upcoming comedy festival and even offers fitness enthusiasts physical challenges, outdoor cycling and more to anticipate. Also on the calendar are themed activities for National Day, the Festive Season and New Year.

Installations bring to life spaces across the promenade, creating ‘WOW’ moments along the way. Seamlessly blending art and the environment, the playful displays will encourage visitors to explore the destination with a renewed sense of wonder.

Juma Bin Darwish, Senior Executive Director Retail & Hotel Asset Management, Dubai Properties, said: “We are committed to creating, managing and bringing to life unique destinations – the #WOWJBR campaign is designed to not only engage the entire community but also offer our most ardent visitors a novel experience. As Dubai’s first beach front destination, JBR, will come alive over the next six months, offering visitors, residents and tenants a sensory explosion of visual extravaganza, edgy installations and dynamic entertainment acts.”

As part of the fresh experience, visitors can stroll under floating clouds emanating light or relax in moon-shaped swings on a lawn.

Colourful foam noodles will line the 14-metre-long walkway that provides beach access and form comfortable benches for beachgoers to unwind, resembling Tetris blocks scattered across the destination.

A canopy of stars will illuminate the path before the Hilton roundabout, while a stream of white ribbons will waft in the sea breeze during the day and light up at night to capture wind in motion. Giant chalkboard murals and spinning top-shaped seats will complement the fanciful mood.

Funky seating corners made of colourful bands along with spinning top-shaped seats will decorate and add more vibrancy to the landscape.

Attracting over 12 million visitors annually, JBR is home to more than 180 retail outlets, including outdoor cafes, restaurants and boutiques, and 12 luxury hotels.