New Dedicated Anchoring Areas For Yachts And Leisure Activities in Dubai

To further enhance Dubai’s competitiveness in a bid to make it a global destination for recreational marine tourism, the Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) has launched the first services of the proactive ‘Sea Dubai’ initiative that will establish clear and definitive frameworks for recreational marine craft licensing regulations and mechanisms in the emirate. It also aims to support and develop recreational marine activities to provide world-class experience to all Dubai visitors.

As part of the first phase of ‘Sea Dubai’ implementation, the Burj Al Arab Area (1) has been officially designated as new berth where recreational yachts and luxurious boats can anchor and marine leisure activities can be held, while the Jumana West Marina, or Bulgari Marina, will be the dedicated anchoring area for small- and medium-sized yachts and 100-meter vessels. The latter has a maximum capacity of five vessels.

The move will help boost the local sector and achieve the DMCA’s vision of building a safe, secure, integrated, and sustainable maritime sector to help transform Dubai into one of the world’s leading and most advanced maritime destinations. Additionally, the newly designated areas will offer an environment ideal for cruises and different water sports such as speed boats, paddleboard race, and jet skis, among others.

Amer Ali, Executive Director of DMCA, said that designating Burj Al Arab Area (1) and Jumana West Marina as new anchoring areas is the first step towards achieving ‘Sea Dubai’s’ objectives according to the goal of Dubai Maritime Sector Strategy (MSS), which focuses on promoting the attractiveness, competitiveness, and inclusivity of the local maritime cluster. He added that the landmark initiative is the result of the growing coastal and maritime tourism in Dubai, acting as a major leap towards making Dubai one of the world’s leading destinations for marine leisure activities.

The two new berths will address the modern needs of owners and operators of luxurious, commercial, and private yachts; DMCA-registered international vessels; wood boats; and recreational maritime companies. They can also host a range of maritime activities, from rowing race to fishing. Both Burj Al Arab Area (1) and Jumana West Marina will play a pivotal role in ensuring the success of the ‘Sea Dubai’ initiative, which aims to support relevant mega projects; establish new facilities; provide new jobs; and consolidate public and private stakeholder efforts to place Dubai on the world maritime map.

Ali Al Dabbous, Executive Director of Operations, DMCA, said: “With confidence and optimism, we look forward to ‘Sea Dubai’s’ success. The initiative is designed not only to facilitate marine craft licensing mechanisms in Dubai but also to support marine leisure activities in line with our diligent efforts to drive and promote the competitive edge of the domestic maritime clustering. The implementation of the latest initiative is part of our commitment to continuously develop innovative services to help strengthen the marine leisure industry by designating new anchoring areas and rolling out an integrated online portal and smart applications in keeping with Dubai’s smart transformation process. Rest assured that the stages of the ‘Sea Dubai’ initiative’s implementation will be done according to the highest standards of safety and Dubai’s sustainability goals. We will consistently integrate our systems to facilitate easy access to information, services, and maritime support as well as serve all stakeholders, from individuals, national corporations, and international companies.”

The development of the ‘Sea Dubai’ initiative took into consideration a number of factors, including approved maritime speed; anchoring areas and berths; the operations of rest houses and floating restaurants; types of boats and yachts allowed to operate in Dubai; and the needs of companies specialising in renting out marine crafts. The initiative is seen to boost local marine leisure activities and raise the economic share of Dubai’s marine tourism sector.