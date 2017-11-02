SIKKA Art Fair 2018 Entries Now Open

Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the Emirate’s dedicated entity for culture, arts and heritage, has announced that entries are now open to Emirati, UAE-based and GCC artists for the eighth edition of SIKKA Art Fair, which will be hosted in March 2018 at Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood. Applications for the next edition will kick-off on 29th October 2017 and draw to a close on 29thDecember 2017, giving budding talents across the region two full months to develop exciting proposals for new projects.

SIKKA Art Fair – Dubai Art Season’s flagship initiative –is held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Office at Dubai Culture. The contemporary, artist-led fair will offer a carnival celebration of visual and performing arts, literature and food.

Saeed Al Nabouda, Acting Director General at Dubai Culture, commented: “SIKKA Art Fair has become a regional hub for creativity that year on year attracts emerging artists and cultural enthusiasts from across the world to gather for a celebration of creative talent. This is a major part of our efforts to achieve the Dubai Plan 2021 vision of a city of happy, creative and empowered people who are proud of their cultural identities, and also fulfils our mandate to nurture and support local talent. Last year’s edition attracted an unprecedented number of entries and we are confident that 2018 will build on this success. We look forward to receiving proposals for 2018 and discovering the remarkable talent that is thriving in the region and the wider world.”

Reflecting the broadening scope of the fair each year, the participation applications are open to emerging artists and artist collectives that are based in or established in the UAE, residing in GCC countries, and working within and across the spectrums of visual arts, performing arts, music and film. Dubai Culture is calling for completely original and unpublished works which can be displayed in a wide variety of indoor and outdoor spaces that offer artists a diverse range of exciting creative opportunities. SIKKA Art Fair complements the city-wide activation of cultural events that will take place during the eighth edition of Dubai Art Season, which will run throughout March and April 2018 and also includes Art Dubai, Design Days Dubai and World Art Dubai, among hundreds of initiatives.

Registrations for SIKKA Art Fair 2018 can be made via Dubai Culture’s website