Join Expo 2020 Dubai Event at The Beach

• Free event to be held on 20 October to mark three-year countdown to Expo 2020

• Everyone is invited to join Expo at The Beach – Meraas, from 1630 this Friday

• Array of Expo-themed activities are planned to mark milestone on journey to 2020

Thousands of people are invited to come together on Friday (20 October) to mark the three-year countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai at a free celebration on the beach where they will be treated to an early glimpse of what the Expo has in store for them.

In keeping with the theme of Expo 2020, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, people of all ages and backgrounds will converge on The Beach – Meraas, opposite Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), in anticipation for what promises to be the most inclusive World Expo in history.

The family-friendly event will be MC’d by Virgin Radio’s popular morning programme host Kris Fade and his team and will run from 1630 to 2200. There will be a special ceremony on stage at 2020 (8.20pm) to celebrate three years to go until the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai.

The day will include numerous attractions, a fitness challenge, live local and international music and entertainment, a variety of food and drinks, plus, a chance to learn more about Expo 2020 Dubai itself.

Just like Expo 2020 Dubai, everyone will be welcome.

The Three Years to Go celebration will feature an array of Expo-themed activities, many of which will be based around innovations first showcased at previous World Expos such as television, the gramophone, telephones and ice cream cones.

There will also be a six-metre high zip line to offer a thrilling ride from kids aged from seven to 70 and an ‘Expo-vation’ on the beach, where the desert discovery of the jewellery that inspired the Expo logo will be recreated.

There will also be a celebration on the day to mark the launch of the official volunteer registration portal for Expo 2020 Dubai, www.volunteers.ae/expo2020, which has been set up in collaboration with the Ministry of Community Development. The portal will go live on 20 October.

Thousands of volunteers will be at the heart of Expo 2020 Dubai, representing the face of Expo. At the same time, they will learn valuable work-ready skills and form connections with people from all over the world.

Expo 2020’s Expo Live team will also offer visitors a preview for an upcoming initiative: the Innovation Challenge Programme.

The Three Years to Go event is open to everyone and no ticket or prior registration is required.

Expo 2020 Dubai will be a celebration of human ingenuity around the theme, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, built on three pillars: Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability.

It will serve as a platform for international collaboration, fostering innovation and creating meaningful partnerships that will live far beyond 2020 – not only for the UAE, but for the wider region and the world.

Opening on 20 October 2020, Expo is projected to attract 25 million visits, with 70 percent expected to come from outside the UAE – the largest proportion of international visitors in the 166-year history of World Expos.

It is the first time that a World Expo has been held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region and the Arab world.

More than 200 participants including countries, companies, NGOs and educational institutions are also expected to participate.