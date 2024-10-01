Travel Trends 2025: ‘Year of the Travel Maximizer’

Emerging Travel Trends: From Go Getaways to Frolleagues – How Travelers Will Balance Adventure and Relaxation in 2025

In 2024, we saw travelers embrace the concept of the “Great Recharge,” with sleep retreats, mindful drinking, and wellness-focused guest rooms gaining popularity. Now, as post-pandemic leisure travel stabilizes, Hilton’s latest Trends Report for 2025 reveals that travelers are shifting towards a blend of relaxation and adventure, looking to get the most out of their time and investments.

The 2025 Trends Report highlights an emerging trend that’s been developing for years—the intersection of work and play, of seeking adventure while recharging, and of enjoying both solitude and companionship. Today’s travelers don’t just want to pick a single adventure; they’re looking to make the most of every moment. This fascinating shift toward combining experiences will keep us adapting to meet the evolving demands of future travelers.

The insights of the report were drawn from an extensive global study, which included feedback from 13,000 travelers across 13 countries, input from over 4,100 Hilton team members, and expert insights from Hilton’s travel professionals. Key findings include:

Adventure and Relaxation Combine with “Go Getaways” and “Hurkle-Durkling”

Go Getaways: 70% of global travelers enjoy staying active on vacation, and 20% of leisure travelers plan to explore outdoor adventures in 2025.

Sleep Retreats & Hurkle-Durkling: One in five travelers indulge in “Hurkle-Durkling,” a Scottish term for lounging in bed all day, and over 25% are booking spa and wellness treatments aimed at improving their sleep.

“Time Travel” and “Slow Travel” Trends Rise

Time Travel: 58% of parents revisit destinations from their own childhoods to share with their kids, tapping into a sense of nostalgia.

Slow Travel: A quarter of leisure travelers plan to immerse themselves in different cultures for an extended time, embracing the slow travel trend, where the focus is on experiencing a destination deeply as a local.

Balancing “High-Tech Travel” with “Digital Detox”

High-Tech Travel: 63% of travelers prefer using digital room keys, enabling a seamless check-in experience by skipping the front desk.

Digital Detox: Nearly 25% of global travelers are taking steps to disconnect from social media more often during vacations.

Pets and “Frolleagues” Make an Appearance

Pet-Friendly Travel: 25% of solo travelers, also known as MeMooners, travel with their pets, higher than the average leisure traveler rate of 19%.

Frolleagues: Around 30% of global travelers enjoy taking leisure trips with “frolleagues,” or friends who are also colleagues.

Gen Alpha Influence and MeMooners on the Rise

The Gen Alpha Effect: 70% of parents choose vacation destinations based on their children’s preferences.

MeMooners: 64% of solo travelers prefer a good book as their favorite travel companion.

Culinary Adventures and “Tempo Drinking”

Foodie Exploration: Nearly 20% of leisure travelers prioritize new restaurant experiences, with 50% booking reservations before they even travel.

Sober Curiosity: One in four travelers has either reduced or stopped drinking alcohol in the past year, reflecting the growing trend of mindful or “Tempo Drinking.”

From Self-Discovery to Sports Tourism

Soft Travel: More than 20% of travelers are opting for trips focused on self-discovery or mental health.

Surge in Sports: Hilton’s revenue from sports-related travel tripled from 2019 to 2024, with 80% driven by youth or amateur sporting events.

Hilton continues to innovate to meet the evolving needs of travelers globally, offering an unmatched portfolio of world-class brands and exclusive partnerships. This includes expanding its luxury hotel experiences with nearly 400 boutique properties from the prestigious Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) collection and a partnership with AutoCamp, delivering premier outdoor hospitality experiences.