Explore Eid Al Adha Activities across Dubai

This Eid Al Adha, from 16th June to 21st June, UAE residents and visitors can enjoy a variety of exciting experiences. These include entertainment offerings, waterpark adventures, overnight camping, screenings of latest films and LIVE matches, across Dubai’s iconic destinations, including Wild Wadi WaterparkTM, The Green Planet™ Dubai, Roxy Cinemas and Coca Cola Arena.

Wild Wadi WaterparkTM

This Eid Al Adha, Wild Wadi WaterparkTM invites guests for their Summer Cool Down event between 15th to 18th June, offering the ultimate refreshing experience. Set against the iconic backdrop of the Burj Al Arab, visitors can enjoy the daily DJ Pool Party for everyone, where lively beats meet cool waves for an unforgettable celebration. With 30 slides and attractions, including an iconic photo opportunity, guests are in for endless entertainment and mouthwatering food options, Aqua Gym sessions blend fitness and fun in the sun for guests on the first 3 days of EID Holiday and every Saturday at 12:00pm and 4:00pm, catering to all ages. UAE residents can take advantage of their 30% discount, from AED 215 on the day pass when booking it online as well as savour the ‘All-You-Can-Eat’ package online at AED 75 for adults and AED 60 for children featuring an array of delicious snacks to enjoy the whole day along with the day pass.

The Green Planet™ Dubai

The Green Planet™ Dubai invites visitors to celebrate Eid Al Adha from 16th to 20th June, amidst its lush indoor rainforest, home to 3,000 plants and animals, with various activities. Nature lovers are welcome to experience the thrilling daily Thunderstorm show in the biodome along with sustainable arts & crafts activities. Furthermore, families and young explorers can join The Green Planet Dubai’s biologist team for their daily Nature Talks to deepen their knowledge about the Ecosystem, the importance of pollination and insects as a decomposer and the interdependency of plants and animals and more. For an exclusive behind the scenes adventure, adults and children aged 8 and above can experience the exclusive Zookeeper for a Day* programme at an additional fee of AED 410, where young adventurers get hands-on experience caring for the diverse range of inhabitants, assisting biologists prepare animal terrariums, nurturing endangered species, curating animal diets and more.

For nature enthusiasts, looking to celebrate Eid Al Adha in style, ‘Camping in the Rainforest’ await them on Friday and Saturday nights at The Green Planet Dubai, inviting them to experience an adventure of a lifetime. Taking place every Friday and Saturday night until 5th October, campers can look forward to interactive activities, thrilling animal encounters, a rainforest scavenger hunt, and exclusive behind-the-scenes tours. Taking place every Friday and Saturday nights, guests can indulge in a sumptuous buffet dinner, exhilarating nocturnal biome tours, engage in wildlife documentaries, gather around the campfire for storytelling sessions, and toast marshmallows under the stars. The following day begins with a nutritious breakfast, exciting animal feeding sessions, and a fascinating biodome tour led by resident biologists promising an unforgettable camping adventure. Guests can choose from a cozy tent for two at AED 850 or a spacious tent for four at AED 1,650.

Roxy Cinemas

Visitors can anticipate an unforgettable cinematic experience this Eid Al Adha at Roxy Cinemas, from the 15th to 21st June, featuring various new exciting movie releases. Movie lovers can dive into the comical and emotional journey of Inside Out 2, delve into the action-packed world of Bad Boys 4, and indulge in the comedy and drama of Arabic speaking film Welad Rizk 3 and Indian speaking film Chandu Champion. To extend the fun even further, after the movie ends and before guests head their way out of Roxy Cinemas, they are invited to enjoy a complimentary refill of popcorn in celebration of Eid Al Adha. Sports enthusiasts can cheer their favourite team watching UEAFA EURO 2024 Cup and the ICC T20 Men's World Cup LIVE at all Roxy Cinemas across Dubai. With ticket prices starting from AED 40, guests can also enjoy delicious treats like popcorn, samosas, hot dogs setting the stage for a fun-filled Eid celebration at Roxy Cinemas' Dubai Hills Mall, City Walk, The Beach JBR, Al Khawaneej, and Boxpark locations, featuring Roxy Silver, Gold, Platinum and XTREME experiences.

Coca-Cola Arena

This Eid Al Adha, Coca-Cola Arena, the first and largest fully air-conditioned, multipurpose indoor Arena in the Middle East, will be hosting several exciting concerts with major artists including the globally acclaimed Egyptian singer, songwriter and actor Amr Diab. Known for his timeless music and magnetic stage presence, Diab is set to captivate fans with his performance on 19th June from 7:30pm with tickets priced from AED 195. Furthermore, Indian music will be celebrated during ‘Kings in Concert– HARISHANKH’, an unparalleled musical experience that brings together two legendary singers, Padmasree Hariharan and Padmashree Shankar Mahadevan on 14th June with tickets starting from AED 200.

In line with the UAE’s year of sustainability, the Coca-Cola Arena will also play host to EarthSoul, the UAE’s premier eco-conscious music festival, featuring none other than global sensation Jason Derulo live in Dubai on 15th June with tickets starting from AED 199.

