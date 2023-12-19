Experience a Magical Festive Season at Armani Hotel Dubai

Celebrate the most special time of year at Armani Hotel Dubai and prepare for an enchanting experience full of surprises and delights.

Boasting some of the most exquisite dining destinations that will be serving up some succulent offers throughout December, Armani Hotel Dubai should be your only choice for an unforgettable festive season.

This December, Armani Hotel Dubai invites you to spend time with your family and loved ones while soaking up the lavish surroundings of this sensational hotel. With every venue throughout the hotel set to come up alive with festive cheer and seasonal flair, get ready for a sense of delightful expectation to infuse the celebratory atmosphere.

Gift yourself, family and friends an occasion to remember, from European culinary traditions and Michelin starred dining experiences to decadent gala gatherings and gourmet goodies to enjoy at home, there is no better place to get wrapped up in the festivities than Armani Hotel Dubai.

Guests can reserve their Christmas or New Year experience of choice, pre-order the Armani branded panettone, and purchase traditional dolci or Armani gift vouchers by visiting the Festive Desk in the hotel lobby.

Venue: Armani/Ristorante

Christmas:

A time for unashamed abundance, Christmas in Italy is a feast in every sense of the word. Chef Giovanni doesn’t disappoint as he recreates the richest of culinary rituals but adds his own distinctive twist with a degustation experience for lovers of Michelin starred dining and Italian traditions. Diners can tuck into a bumper six-course festive feast, packed with all the finer delicacies that you would expect from a Christmas meal in the heart of Rome. A contemporary festive feast with star quality.

What: Six-course festive set dinner menu

When: 20th to 26th December 2023 from 6:30pm to 11:30pm

Price: AED 799 per person; AED399.50 for children aged 6 to 11 years; Children under 6 dine for free

New Year’s:

New Year’s Eve is equally indulgent with seven spectacular courses for a regional showcase of the very best produce from sea, land, farm and field, made even more memorable courtesy of Armani/Ristorante’s resident singer and pianist. Emulate Italian tradition by wearing a touch of red for good luck and welcome the new year in style at this award-winning Italian restaurant designed for genuine gourmands.

What: Seven-course New Year’s Eve set menu with live entertainment

When: New Year’s Eve from 6pm to 11:30pm

Price: AED 1,499 per person including soft drinks ; AED 2,298 per person including premium house beverages

Dinner 6-11:30pm I Adults only I Indoors Only | pre-payment required I A la carte menu unavailable | Dress code: elegant

Venue: Armani/Hashi

New Year’s:

See out the year with a culinary extravaganza made for culinary perfectionists who appreciate authenticity and artistry. Prepare to end the year on a gastronomic high note with an illuminating New Year’s Eve celebration overlooking the glittering Downtown Dubai skyline and a succession of exceptional courses that speak to the purist beauty of high-end Japanese cuisine. A showcase of exclusive ingredients, impressive techniques, and exceptionals flavours, this seven-course contemporary menu will transport you to the streets of Japan as you enjoy an epicurean journey of epic proportions.

What: Seven-course New Year’s Eve set menu with live entertainment

When: New Year’s Eve from 6pm to 11pm

Price: AED 1,399 per person including soft beverages; AED 2,198 per person including premium house beverages

Adults only I Indoors Only | Pre-payment required I A la carte menu unavailable | Dress code: elegant

Venue: Armani/Amal

Christmas:

In India, food is synonymous with every holiday, festival or occasion celebration. Chef Rohit has reached into the heart of the Indian culinary repertoire to fill the festive table with a procession of tantalising, tongue-tingling gastronomic moments. Culinary heritage is blended with seasonal inspiration in the most exquisite of settings with a five-course set menu designed to immerse diners in an award-winning world of exotic flavours.

Feel like Rajasthani royalty by dressing for the occasion in your most vibrant ensemble, enjoy live music, and share special moments with laughter and celebration as you enjoy some mouthwatering regional dishes from the Indian subcontinent.

What: Five-course festive set dinner menu

When: 20th to 26th December 2023 from 6:30pm to 11:30pm

Price: AED 549 per person

*Vegetarian options also available

A la carte menu available, excluding 24-25 December I 50% discount for children aged 6-11 years, under 6’s dines free

New Year’s:

New Year’s Eve at Armani/Amal is a glittering affair filled with splendour and more delicious Indian cuisine. Diners are invited to take a journey of gastronomic discovery as they enjoy a seven-course amalgamation of flavours where innovation takes centre stage. With energetic live music and exquisite décor setting the tone for an engaging night of spectacular elegance, Armani/Amal will give diners a New Year’s celebration to remember.

What: Seven-course New Year’s Eve set menu including soft drinks

When: New Year’s Eve from 6pm onwards

Price: AED 1,299 per person

Adults only I Indoors Only | Pre-payment required I A la carte menu unavailable | Dress code: elegant

Venue: Armani/Mediterraneo

Christmas:

Family gatherings are at the heart of the festive season. What could be better than a festive occasion that marries the best culinary traditions from across the Mediterranean, and beyond? The perfect opportunity to explore the seasonal flavours of an entire region at one table, this is where Levantine and French classics meet Italian, Greek and Spanish signatures. Enjoy a buffet boasting the tastiest Mediterranean classics to truly get in the festive mood.

With two special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day feasts to enjoy, this is the perfect way to gather with loved ones and enjoy some truly tantalising taste sensations. Upgrade the day further with unlimited house beverages to ensure a cheerful day filled with wonder and joy.

What: Festive dinner buffet

When: 24th December from 6:30pm to 10:30pm

Price: AED 399 pet person

What: Festive Brunch

When: 25th December from 1pm to 4pm

Price: AED 399 per person including soft drinks, AED 549 per person including sparkling and house beverages

Brunch 1- 4pm I Dinner 6.30-10.30pm I A la carte menu unavailable I 50% discount for children aged 6-11 years, under 6’s dine free

New Year’s:

Level up your year-end celebrations with live music and a quick trip around the Med, and farther afield, with an extravagant family-friendly buffet offering that reflects Dubai’s own wonderfully eclectic cultural melting pot. Share your own New Year traditions with fellow diners as you ring in 2024 with friends and loved ones of all ages while enjoying a feast as international as the city’s 200+ nationalities plus incredible entertainment from the talented live band.

What: New Year’s Eve dinner buffet

When: New Year’s Eve from 6pm to 10:30pm

Price: AED 1,299 per person including soft drinks; AED 2,098 per person including premium beverages

Dinner 6-10:30pm I 50% discount for children aged 6-11 years, under 6’s dine free I

Pre-payment required I Dress code: elegant

For restaurant reservations, call +971 4 888 3666 or email us at restaurant.reservations@armanihotels.com

Venue: Armani/Lounge

Festive Afternoon Tea:

At the heart of Armani Hotel Dubai is the opulent Armani/Lounge and it wouldn’t be the festive season without the famous Armani Christmas tree taking centre stage at this sensational destination. Marvel in awe at the beauty of the majestic tree while you dive into the festive mood and enjoy a signature Afternoon Tea. Relaxed elegance meets family-friendly dining as the lounge is transformed into a Christmas playground complete with fun kids’ activities so you can make the most of the season. The perfect way to spend an afternoon, the Festive Afternoon Tea at Armani/Lounge is unmissable for festive traditionalists with an eye for detail and visitors to impress.

What: Festive afternoon tea

When: 15th to 30th December 2023 from 2pm to 6pm daily

Price: AED 199 per person or AED 359 for two

Advance booking required I 50% discount for children aged 6-11 years, under 6’s dine free

Venue: Armani/Kaf

New Year’s:

A truly global experience awaits at the UAE’s first dedicated kosher-certified restaurant this New Year’s Eve. Cross continents with each appetising mouthful courtesy of a menu that traverses Asia, Europe, and the Middle East complemented by a collection of signature Armani dishes. This stunning gala buffet invites you to raise a toast to 2024 and enter a world of refined flavours with Glatt Kosher and Pas Yisroel provenance.

What: New Year’s Eve gala buffet

When: New Year’s Eve from 6pm onwards

Price: AED 699 per person including soft beverages; AED1,398 per person including house beverages

Advance booking required I 50% discount for children aged 6-11 years, under 6’s dine free