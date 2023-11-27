And the winners are…The 10th Annual Property Finder Awards

Highlighting its commitment to trust, transparency and quality in real estate, the region’s leading property portal celebrated this year’s industry leaders in creating impact and driving excellence.

In an industry first, a new category for ‘Proptech Company of the Year’ was introduced to reward the company that best transformed real estate through innovation and technology, with judges from Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy in attendance

Other categories included ‘SuperAgent of the Year’, ‘Women in Leadership’, ‘Quality Brokerage of the Year’, ‘House of SuperAgents’ and ‘Lead Champion of the Year’

The winners of the 10th edition of the Property Finder Awards were revealed during an evening at the Armani Hotel Burj Khalifa. Over the past 10 years, the Property Finder Awards has established itself as the most prestigious event in the UAE’s real estate industry. These awards have consistently celebrated the outstanding achievements of industry leaders, including top brokers, real estate agencies, and developers with a focus on enabling greater trust and transparency for the sector. This year’s event was attended by over 250 of the country’s most distinguished agents, decision makers, brokerage agencies and real estate developers.

An all-new category for ‘Proptech Company of the Year’ was also introduced to highlight the role of proptech platforms in unlocking greater potential for property seekers in the UAE. The Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy and Dubai Future District Fund took part in the judging process that saw several emerging and established proptech companies compete for the prestigious award. After several rounds of comprehensive reviews, the judges selected winners with an emphasis on best practices, technology, project excellence, data and valuable knowledge sharing.

Ever since its first edition held in 2013, the Property Finder Awards has continued to offer an inclusive platform for industry leaders to highlight the great progress made in the past year. The wide range of categories also includes a dedicated award celebrating Women in Leadership, aimed at envisioning a more inclusive real estate industry.

Speaking on creating greater impact for property seekers, Michael Lahyani, Founder and CEO of Property Finder said, “Trust and transparency are the core values consumers desire most in their property search experience. So it’s important that we celebrate the impact our partners are creating in this area. Tonight is about recognizing those companies and individuals who embrace our shared values and are creating a real paradigm shift in the real estate industry. The year 2023 was an amazing one by any measure for our industry.And we look forward to celebrating greater success in 2024.”

“We believe customer centricity fuels growth in our industry. By doubling down on investments for our partners, we’re empowering them to unleash their potential. The Property Finder Awards is our way of thanking them for embracing that push forward and helping us to make real estate better” added Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer, Property Finder UAE.

Top winners across six unique categories included:

Quality Brokerage of the Year: Top real estate agencies that best match Property Finder’s standards of quality.

DXB Enterprise Quality Brokerage of The Year: AX Capital Real Estate

DXB Boutique Quality Brokerage of The Year: Treo Homes

AUH Enterprise Quality Brokerage of The Year: Metropolitan Capital Real Estate

AUH Boutique Quality Brokerage of The Year: Savills Middle East

Northern Emirates Enterprise Quality Brokerage of The Year: Hunt & Harris Real Estate

Northern Emirates Boutique Quality Brokerage of The Year: Dream Catcher Real Estate Management

House Of SuperAgents: Agencies with the best-performing SuperAgents, providing homeseekers an open, honest and smooth home search journey.

DXB Enterprise House of SuperAgents: Driven Properties

DXB Boutique House of SuperAgents: Luxe Homes Dubai

AUH Enterprise House of SuperAgents: Al Zaeem Lel Sharq Al Awsat Real Estate

AUH Boutique House of SuperAgents: Rose Island Real Estate

Northern Emirates Enterprise House of SuperAgents: Al Mubarakiya Real Estate – RAK

Northern Emirates Boutique House of SuperAgents: Savills Middle East

Women In Leadership In Real Estate: The top female-led real estate agencies that best match Property Finder’s standards of quality.

DXB Enterprise Women in Leadership: Exclusive Links Real Estate Brokers

DXB Boutique Women in Leadership: Seven Century Real Estate

AUH Enterprise Women in Leadership: MD Real Estate

AUH Boutique Women in Leadership: Republik Real Estate Management

Northern Emirates Enterprise Women in Leadership: Hunt & Harris

Northern Emirates Boutique Women in Leadership: Probima Centre FZE – RAK

Top SuperAgent of the Year: Current SuperAgents who achieved the highest total value of transactions through listings on Property Finder.

Top SuperAgent of the Year Winner: Kianoush Darban, Driven Properties

Top SuperAgent of the Year 1st Runner Up: Carmi Ortiz, Phoenix Homes Real Estate

Northern Emirates Top SuperAgent of the Year 2nd Runner Up: Hitesh Babani, Union Square House Real Estate

Lead Champion of the Year: Agencies that have generated the most leads through Property Finder.

Lead Champion of the Year (Sales): fäm Properties

Lead Champion of the Year (Rent): Harbor Real Estate

Proptech Company of the Year: Recognizes the proptech company that best transformed real estate through innovation and technology.