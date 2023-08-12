Atlantis The Royal Offers Resort Credit to Guests This Summer

- The resort credit offer is available on bookings for three nights or more during stays taking place from early June through the end of September.
Atlantis The Royal, the world’s most ultra-luxury experiential resort, invites guests to make the most of their summer holiday with an incredible offer for stays from 4th June to 30th September 2023.
When booking three nights or more, guests will receive resort credit worth AED 200 per day, per room, to spend on a host of exciting in-resort activities including dining, AWAKEN spa and wellness, and marine animal experiences. The resort credit will be allocated for all bookings including rooms, suites and signature penthouses.
With rates starting from AED 2,125+++, all stays at Atlantis The Royal include complimentary daily breakfast across Atlantis Dubai, including Gastronomy, Saffron and Kaleidoscope, daily complimentary entry for children to the Atlantis Explorers Club, daily access to the world’s biggest waterpark, Aquaventure, as well as daily entry to the enchanting Lost Chambers Aquarium.
All guests can also enjoy complimentary access to the world-class AWAKEN wellness facilities, including the fitness centre and outdoor lap pool.
With guests also able to take advantage of 17 world class restaurants and bars – including eight outlets by celebrity chefs Nobu Matsuhisa, Heston Blumenthal and José Andrés – Atlantis The Royal is the ultimate destination for a lavish Dubai vacation. For those looking to further elevate their experience at Atlantis The Royal, a Royal Club booking will unlock a host of exclusive benefits including access to the private Royal Club Lounge for all-day champagne, afternoon tea, evening cocktails, butler services and more.
Terms & Conditions
Bookings must be made between 17th May and 30th September 2023.
The resort credit cannot be used on retail items.
The resort credit cannot be used against Taxes, Tourism Dirham Fee, nor can it be exchanged for cash.
Any unused resort credit cannot be exchanged for cash, transferred to another guest or booking, and will expire upon guest check-out.
The offer is subject to availability and cannot be combined with any other promotion or discount.
For more information and bookings please visit:https:/www.atlantis.com/atlantis-the-royal/special-offers/royal-summer-offer