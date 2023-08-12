Atlantis The Royal Offers Resort Credit to Guests This Summer

Atlantis The Royal, the world’s most ultra-luxury experiential resort, invites guests to make the most of their summer holiday with an incredible offer for stays from 4th June to 30th September 2023.

When booking three nights or more, guests will receive resort credit worth AED 200 per day, per room, to spend on a host of exciting in-resort activities including dining, AWAKEN spa and wellness, and marine animal experiences. The resort credit will be allocated for all bookings including rooms, suites and signature penthouses.