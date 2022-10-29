H.E. Khalid Al Midfa: ‘Our National Day celebrations will recognize our collective efforts to build the UAE’

Celebrations will take place in Sharjah from 24 November to 3 December 2022

Events ranging from musical evenings to theatrical and folklore shows to take place across Sharjah, including Mleiha, Dibba Al Hisn, KhorFakkan, Kalba, Al Bataeh, Al Madam, Al Dhaid, and Al Hamriya

26 November and 3 December: A musical evening with Balqees and Latifa at Al Majaz Amphitheatre, Eida Al Menhali and Diana Haddad at KhorFakkan Amphitheatre

The Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee today announced its program of activities for celebrating the UAE’s 51st National Day. Events will take place across Sharjah’s cities and key tourist and cultural destinations from 24 November to 3 December 2022, shedding light on the country’s achievements, history, and heritage for a whole month.

Heading towards its centenary after celebrating its golden jubilee last year, the UAE is moving towards a future that began 51 years ago with the union of the emirates. UAE National Day is celebrated by both citizens and residents in a country committed to the welfare of its inhabitants, with exemplary achievements and global leadership in multiple sectors.

His Excellency Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Committee, thanked the Executive Council of Sharjah, headed by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, for supporting the preparations for National Day celebrations. He commended the significant role and efforts of committee members, municipal councils, and relevant authorities across the emirate, in ensuring National Day is a success.

H.E. Khalid Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee, said: “Heading towards its centenary and aspiring to a brighter future for its citizens and residents, the UAE continues to excel and lead in various fields, to be a leading global destination for living and working. Today, through our celebrations of National Day in Sharjah, we honor the people who built this country in just five decades. We also honor the efforts of residents who participate alongside citizens in continually building the UAE, and we welcome visitors to Sharjah and the UAE.”

He added: “Everyone is welcome to our celebrations: young and old, citizens, residents, and visitors. We will host famous Emirati and Arab artists who will come together to sing for the UAE. In addition, there is a large space dedicated to our folklore that we aim to preserve and pass on to future generations. The National Day is the perfect occasion for Emirati folklore and art to express the love, culture, and history of the nation.”

National celebrations

Sharjah will host events in various locations from 24 November to 3 December 2022. The celebrations will be held on Flag Island, Al Majaz Amphitheatre, Sharjah National Park, Maliha Public Park, Al Hisn Island and Al Kharous in Dibba Al Hisn, Khorfakkan Amphitheater, Wadi Al Helo and various areas of Kalba, parks and residential areas in Al Bataeh, various areas of Al Madam, Al Dhaid Fort, and the Heritage Village in Al Hamriyah.

Opening ceremony at Sharjah National Park

The celebration includes a musical performance entitled ‘Sultan of Giving’ about the achievements of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, reflecting the urban, cultural, and environmental development achieved under his rule. There will also be a performance called ‘New Era’, in addition to other daily activities from 4:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. on 29 November – 3 December. Other attractions include a snow village, snow sculpting of national landmarks, and a model of Sharjah landmarks, among others.

Musical evenings – Al Majaz Amphitheater and Khorfakkan Amphitheater

Al Majaz Amphitheater will host musical performances featuring Balqees and Latifa on 26 November, while Khorfakkan Amphitheater will host Eida Al Menhali and Diana Haddad on 3 December. The proceeds of these musical evenings will go to “The Big Heart Foundation” to support children, vulnerable people and families in need around the world.

Al Dhaid City

Al Dhaid City celebrations are held at Al Dhaid Fort from Thursday to Saturday 1-3 December. The morning activities run from 8:00 am to 11:00 am on the first day, while evening activities extend over the three days from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm Celebrations in Al Dhaid include the national march, camel racing, traditional performances, and other cultural events.

Al Bataeh

Al Bataeh will host celebrations from 28-30 November in parks and residential areas, including a popular march by government departments and agencies, residents of Al Bataeh, schools, the Sharjah Scouts Commission, and the military band with the participation of folk groups, horse shows, classic cars, and tourist buses.

Mleiha

On 24 November, Mleiha Public Park will be adorned with a national march led by military music, a military band, competitions and various games, prizes, and raffles. Several segments will be performed with the participation of educational institutions.

Kalba and Wadi Al Helo

Kalba will celebrate on 27 November from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. Celebrations in Wadi Al Helo will take place on 30 November, including a national march, musical performances at Kalba operetta, and Al Fursan air show, in addition to sports events and competitions sponsored by Sharjah Marine Sports Club. Kalba Corniche will also host a variety of shows and activities on 28 November.

Wadi Al Helo celebrations will take place at the Heritage Village from 4:00pm to 8:00pm, in the presence of the Wali of Wadi Al Helou. The ceremony will include school performances in coordination with the Department of Culture and Information, and a segment entitled ‘Between the Past and the Present’ in coordination with the Theater Department, in addition to performances by folk groups (Yowlah), folk dances in coordination with schools, and the distribution of gifts and prizes.

KhorFakkan – musical evenings and other events

In KhorFakkan Amphitheater, where architectural splendor meets history, a musical evening will be held on 3 December featuring Eida Al Menhali and Diana Haddad. The celebrations in KhorFakkan will also include a national operetta, and poetic and artistic performances. Bands from Oman, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait will participate in UAE celebrations, demonstrating the strong ties between the people of Gulf states. Along with traditional shows and a classical cars show in Souq Sharq on 2 December

Dibba Al-Hisn

Dibba Al-Hisn will hold national day celebrations on 25 November, including a popular march at 4:00 pm from the entrance to the city of Dibba Al-Hisn to Al-Hisn island canal. The celebration will include folk songs, operettas, national songs and dances, and competitions until 9:00 p.m. On 26 November, Al Kharous Public Park will host a popular march that includes folk songs, dances, an operetta, local families products, in addition to competitions on 26 November.

Al Madam

On 29-30 November, Sharjah’s celebrations will move to Al Madam, where people will enjoy performances from police and military bands, an art exhibition, the signing of the allegiance charter, and a narrator segment. The evening segments will include a poetry evening, children’s activities, and popular dishes from productive families, in addition to a Yowlah competition, and several workshops.

Al Hamriyah

On 1 December, on the banks of the Hamriyah Creek and the Heritage Village in Hamriyah will host special celebrations, including national songs by students of Al Qalaa School for Basic and Secondary Education, traditional songs by folk groups, and the ‘51st National Day Celebration’ video presentation. This will be followed by the Hamriyah Sports and Cultural Club national competition, a competition for children, a heritage exhibition, local families products in cooperation with the people of the Hamriyah region, the Bedouin environment exhibition, and the classic car exhibition in cooperation with the Sharjah Classic Car Club.