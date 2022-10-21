Investors of the first buildings at Riviera in MBR City have received their keys and are now moving in

Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has handed over the keys to buildings 2, 4, 7, 11, 12, 13 and 14, comprising 1,164 units, in the first phase of its flagship waterfront community project Riviera in MBR City.

Commenting on the landmark handover, Mr Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, said: “Handing over the keys to first buildings in Phase 1 is a truly touching experience – it is in times and at events like these that we see our hard work pay off by welcoming thousands of happy families to their new homes that will enrich their lives for generations to come. They are the reason we are in this business, and the reason we continuously strive for perfection. Riviera guarantees them some of the best returns in Dubai, with an outstanding value appreciation and substantial rental yields, ascribed to it being at the vanguard of the city’s best, most strategically positioned, and growth-oriented neighbourhoods. Riviera is distinctive, with its remarkable build quality, well-thought-out designs, convenient accessibility, extraordinarily extensive variety of amenities, breath-taking views, and distinct, premium community feel.”

Azizi Developments is now gearing up for the remainder of its 2022 deliveries, which comprise a total of 8,895 units across 42 projects. The developer has also handed over Creek Views I in Dubai Healthcare City earlier this week, its 634-unit project, built at a value of nearly AED 300m.

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront-lifestyle destination located in the heart of MBR City that is planned to comprise 71 mid-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences upon its completion, conveniently located in the midst of all the business, leisure and retail hubs of the city.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a vast, lush-green social space.

Recently, Azizi Developments announced the 2.7-kilometre-long swimmable crystal lagoon will be completed much sooner than expected, covering an area of over 130,026 square metres that will stretch across the entirety of the community. With stunning blue flooring, filled with more than 51.5 million gallons of crystal-clear, desalinated, and clean water that residents can swim in, and easily accessible via its lagoon walk — which will also feature a vast variety of artisan eateries and boutiques — Azizi’s lagoon will be a bustling space where residents can enjoy strolls along the beach-like shores, sunbathe and cool off.

With its strategic location near the upcoming Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse — home of the Dubai World Cup — as well as Dubai’s most noteworthy points of interest, Riviera represents one of Azizi Developments’ most coveted projects.