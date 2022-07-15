Yas Waterworld’s Ladies’ Day is Now Ladies’ Night

Starting from July 15, Ladies’ Night will now take place from 5:00 – 11:00 PM every Friday at the waterpark

As the sun goes down after a full day of fun, Yas Waterworld’s female-only event, Ladies’ Day, will transform into Ladies’ Night and will now take place every Friday from 5:00 to 11:00 PM. Coinciding with Arafat Day, this Friday, July 8, Yas Waterworld will be operational as normal from 10.00 AM – 7:00 PM and Ladies’ Night is set to resume on Friday, July 15.

Ladies’ Night is one of Yas Waterworld most popular events that allow female guests to enjoy all of the waterpark’s exhilarating rides and embark on exciting water adventures all with a strict no-mobile phone policy, and an all-female staff to ensure 100% privacy.

Ladies can expect a night filled with aquatic activities, music and more as they enjoy a live female DJ playing groovy tunes throughout the night and dance to their heart’s content during an Aqua Zumba class.

For more information and to book your tickets to Yas Waterworld’s Ladies’ Night visit www.yaswaterworld.com

Managed and operated by Farah Experiences, Yas Theme Parks and attractions offer guests a wide range of family-friendly rides, experiences and entertainment shows. Located within minutes of one another, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi and CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi continue to abide by precautionary measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all. Guests are required to present a valid Green Pass via the ALHOSN UAE app upon entry.