Ladies Night at Roxy Cinemas is Back

Gather your girls and brush up on your Elvis lyrics for a musical moviegoing experience

Calling all ladies! If you’re an Elvis fan, dig out your records because Roxy Cinemas is all set to serenade you with timeless tunes as part of a special Ladies Night screening of Elvis.

Returning with a bang on 5th of July at Roxy Cinemas The Beach, Ladies’ Night promises a fun night out for movie lovers. Ladies can enjoy complimentary mocktails, delicious canapes and a Platinum main course before the movie at Roxy’s Platinum Lounge. At 8pm, Ladies will be welcomed into the cinema with an entertaining Lucky Voice karaoke experience that will feature iconic Elvis songs to sing along to.

Once the movie begins guests can sit back in style and sink into Platinum’s plush seats, with a fully reclining back, adjustable footrest, a comfy blanket and what’s more – all ladies get complimentary popcorn!

Ladies are also in for a treat as not only will they be getting a Platinum ticket to watch Elvis and delicious food and bevvies, but they’ll also go home with Buy 1 Get 1 brunch vouchers from Lucky Voice and goodie bags filled with Elvis movie merchandise – all of this at just AED 159, this is a great bargain that you know you “Can’t Help Falling in Love” with!

Don’t miss out on an Elvis extravaganza Ladies Night at Roxy Cinemas, mark your calendars for Tuesday 5th July and sing your heart out to 50s music with your gals!

*Roxy Ladies’ Night will occur once a month on a Tuesday, with a brand-new theme and movie—stay tuned!

To book tickets for Ladies Night at Roxy Cinemas to watch Elvis in style, please visit theroxycinemas.com or book via the Roxy App.

‘ELVIS’ is an epic, big-screen spectacle from Warner Bros. Pictures and visionary, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann that explores the life and music of Elvis Presley, starring Austin Butler and Oscar winner Tom Hanks.

A thoroughly cinematic drama, Elvis’s (Butler) story is seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). As told by Parker, the film delves into the complex dynamic between the two spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).

‘ELVIS’ also stars Helen Thomson and Richard Roxburgh as Gladys and Vernon Presley. Luhrmann directed from a screenplay by Baz Luhrmann & Sam Bromell and Baz Luhrmann & Craig Pearce and Jeremy Doner, story by Baz Luhrmann and Jeremy Doner. The film’s producers are Luhrmann, Oscar winner Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss. Toby Emmerich, Courtenay Valenti and Kevin McCormick executive produced.

A Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation, A Bazmark Production, A Jackal Group Production,

A Baz Luhrmann Film, ‘ELVIS’ will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.