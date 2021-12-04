Christian Louboutin: UAE Global Exclusive “The Golden Capsule”

In celebration of the United Arab Emirates’ Golden Jubilee, Christian Louboutin is pleased to present “The Golden Capsule” – a global exclusive collection inspired by the United Arab Emirates ahead of the upcoming National Day celebrations.

The exclusive capsule joins rich Emirati textiles, ornaments and objects that are all hand-placed alongside materials from previous Louboutin collections. The creative result marries the 2 worlds of the UAE and France to create a comprehensive collection of women and men’s shoes and bags. With each style being hand-finished, every piece of the collection is unique from each other.

With the UAE’s “Year of the 50th” celebrating its Golden Jubilee, the collection weaves gold accents across all styles, such as coins and embroidery, to honor the distinguished period of the country’s achievements.

“I’ve always been inspired by people and culture from all around the world. The United Arab Emirates has a very dear place in my heart. Through my frequent travels there, I’ve discovered a very rich and deep culture and met exceptional craftsmen and exceptional people. This capsule is an homage to all those people and the savoir-faire making the UAE a unique place, a melting pot of cultures, which is exactly aligned with the way I rule my life and my work. Mixing shapes, colors and textures from this rich nation and building this collection with materials that have been created by these skilled craftsmen of the nation has been a great joy for me.” – Christian Louboutin

Materials sourced in the UAE make sure to highlight the legacy of the country’s ancestors and fabrics that decorated their childhood. As Christian says “Handicraft is a common language with different forms of expression all over the world…I worship handicraft and artisans. It is a school of respect.” A common practice of the Maison, seeking out artisanal traditions all over the world and integrating these traditional elements into the Atelier’s own designs highlights the link of two of Christian’s passions – craftmanship and travel.

Sadu, the traditional technique of hand-woven embroidery, is used throughout the Golden Capsule, as it played an important part in the Emirati heritage. Historically displaying adaptation and creativity at a resource scarce period this textile also represents a valuable contribution that traditional Emirati women made to their society. Fishing net’s collected from the shores of the UAE, illustrate the hundreds of years of traditional pearl diving in the shallow Arabian Gulf waters. The Abra, the oldest form of public transformation in the UAE and a recognizable sign of the nation, can be found on many styles. Last, but not least, the Jalabiya, commonly worn by Emirati women, is found in the collection in a fun pop-art version of red and white polka dots. All national symbols allow the wearer to hold with pride a piece of the country.

The Golden Capsule stars iconic silhouettes which subtly embrace the Emirati codes with a Parisian twist. The sophisticated Hot Chick pump, the contemporary Just Nothing mule and the Louis Woman sneaker are presented alongside the men’s Louis Orlato sneaker, the modern Coolito swing and the striking slip-on Pik Boat sneaker. The perfect final touch, a Loubi54 clutch, that also doubles as a crossbody bag.

Embodying the essence of the UAE, the Golden Capsule celebrates the exuberant spirit of its people alongside the power of their imagination and heritage.

The collection is exclusively available in all UAE boutiques.