Middle East Fashion Week Announces Line Up for The Dubai Edition

The countdown is on for Middle East Fashion Week, Dubai Edition – the second event of the year. Designers are ready to lift the curtain on their collections in less than seven days, as the event will further elevate the high international standards it set.

The second edition will be headlined by Ezra Couture, taking to the stage for the first time in four years despite a plethora of fashion events in the region. The Dubai-based brand will be unveiling its latest collection on Day 2.

Best known for intricately designed couture gowns, Michael Cinco will reveal its very first pret-a-porter line on Day 3. “Curated from the same DNA of our previous collections, this line is designed to reach the worldwide market with exceptional pieces that are accessible to everyone. Contemporary and timeless, it’s all about ultra-feminine women who are strong and independent but still elegant and ethereal,” says Michael Cinco, Creative Director of Michael Cinco.

Amato Couture will showcase a special new collection on Day 4 to end the event on a high. Also originally launched in the United Arab Emirates, the brand will unveil a discerning range which blends signature Amato detail for occasion day wear and demi couture.

Bringing the brightest names in fashion and finest creativity under one roof, the programme is filled with four days of spectacular runway shows. Regional talents including Garimon Couture, House of Victor, Aaronic Atelier, Valeriya Asad, Sofi Lam-Viri and Billioness are pulling out all the stops for the event and pushing the limits of their creativity with bold collections and larger than life shows completely overhauling signature looks they are known for.

After Paris Hilton stunned Dubai residents in the designer’s shimmering Crystal Dress, Sol Angelann by Irena Soprano will be returning to MEFW. After a spectacular runway show during MEFW’s first edition, the designer is returning to Dubai after back-to-back shows in Berlin, Milan and Paris.

Mongolia’s emerging talents Nolur Cashmere, Red Camel and Khanbogd Cashmere are set to reveal a mix of timeless, elegant and edgy collections, all designed with an international and modern clientele in mind.

“Prepare yourself for showstopping collections by young designers who are bringing their A game to the event, and are going the extra mile to deliver new ranges. We look forward to buyers from across the region to see them up close in our showrooms!” says Simon J Lo Gatto, founder and CEO of MEFW and MEFC.

“We at the MEFW work hard behind the scenes, as we prepare our second edition, to build this 360-degree platform with a B2B focus for and by professionals. Together we can raise the standard. We invite everyone to join our movement” adds Payal Kshatriya Cerri, co-founder of MEFW and MEFC.

The MEFW Showrooms will be open to omni channel buyers and private clientele all through the shows.

For the first time in the region, MEFW is proud to announce their partnership with Deloitte Middle East as key to a common vision to develop the regional eco-system in the fashion and luxury industry.

“The regional fashion scene is a thriving one as it is home to renowned designers who are pioneers on a global level, and a discerning clientele with a savvy taste. The Middle East Fashion Week brings together the region’s industry stakeholders, providing them with the perfect medium to exchange experiences and keep up with the latest trends,” said Hosein Moghaddas, Consumer & Retail Leader at Deloitte Middle East.

“We at Deloitte are catalysts for growth, as we provide the fashion and retail industry with services such as the Global State of the Consumer Tracker which supports businesses to navigate market challenges through data driven insights. We also play an active role on a global and regional level supporting the industry to become more sustainable and environmentally conscious,” added Moghaddas.

In another first, MEFW proudly partners with home grown skincare brand, Secret Skin as “Conscious Beauty Partner” to encourage and promote conscious beauty beyond the fashion boundaries.

“We are proud to partner with MEFW as it aims to bring the best of regional and global fashion talent to the Middle East stage. We are looking forward to this confluence of fashion, beauty, art, and design that puts the region at the forefront of creativity,” says Anisha Oberoi, CEO & Founder of Secret Skin.

Glamour will meet substance as the event will feature intelligent debate at the 2nd edition of the Middle East Sustainable Fashion Forum (MESFF), co-hosted by the Middle East Fashion Council & The Sustainable City and in partnership with Deloitte. This edition will feature engaging hard talk on ESG and Fashion, Key notes by thought leaders and a very special panel on Women championing Sustainability.

As engaged partners of the MEFC, the leadership teams from Deloitte will present Global Consumer Insights on fashion and sustainability, with a focus on the Middle East. The MESFF will be held on November 8th and 9th from 4:30pm to 6:30pm both days.

A closing party on November 10 will mark the end of the event for another year, as designers, buyers and industry leaders celebrate another successful season.