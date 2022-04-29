Celebrate Eid Al Fitr at Yas Theme Parks

Featuring exciting performances and activities at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi

Yas Theme Parks is set to welcome guests to spend Eid Al-Fitr surrounded by holiday décor, exciting activities and traditional Ayala dance performances. With plenty of entertainment to make this Eid one to remember, families visiting Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi will be in for a treat. For the full theme park experience, Yas Theme Parks is offering kids Eidyia voucher on select retail outlets, valid upon purchasing the 1-Day Park ticket and applicable only during Eid Al-Fitr.

With over 45 rides, slides and attractions at Yas Waterworld, guests are bound to enjoy Eid in full swing with a splash-tastic time every step of the way. The Emirati themed waterpark will be featuring traditional Ayala dance performances and family-friendly shows for guests to immerse themselves in authentic local culture. Guests can also enjoy face painting, henna tattoo and airbrush tattoo designs at The Souk area of the waterpark.

Yas Waterworld will be offering little ones a Hamdaniah and Ayala workshop featuring the beloved character ‘Sultan’, where kids can learn how to wrap a Hamdaniyah, the traditional head dress worn in the UAE and participate in a competition for a chance to win exciting prizes.

With the festive Eid spirit flowing all across the waterpark, guests can catch the entertaining performances of roaming traditional musicians, interact with a falcon handler for memorable pictures and enjoy a live DJ performance at the Amwaj area. Friends and families can enjoy a delicious Eid feast complete with Arabic-themed barbeque at Amwaj area.

Over at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, guests are in for an unforgettable Eid day out with the family where they can enjoy unique Ferrari-inspired shows as well as live Ayala dancers at the La Piazza stage and at the Park’s entrance. For the ultimate family-friendly experience, little ones will have a blast over at the Family Zone, featuring miniature versions of the World’s Leading Theme Park’s most thrilling rides, designed especially for kids to enjoy their Ferrari-inspired experience with their families. Additionally, guests can hop on the Park’s famed rollercoasters including Formula Rossa, Turbo Track and the record-breaking Flying Aces. For competitive spirits, Fiorano GT Challenge offers families the chance to drag race on twisting parallel tracks in a Ferrari F430 Spider as they find that Ferrari feeling in an exhilarating and entertaining family-friendly experience.

For guests keen to celebrate the Eid holiday in the company of some truly special characters, a trip to Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is bound to delight. Guests can watch Ayala dancers perform outside the entrance of the park and also get the chance to meet and interact with their beloved DC Super Heroes and Animation characters inside the park. Due to popular demand, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi has extended ‘The Batman Season’ for Batman superfans to enjoy the various activations across the park until end of May. With six immersive lands designed to bring to life everyone’s favorite childhood memories, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi delivers an unforgettable experience and a captivating visit like no other.