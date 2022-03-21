Dubai Holding Launches Tickit – A Loyalty Programme with Instant Rewards

New loyalty programme introduces digital features including card-linked payment technology

Points can be earned across diverse categories, including the emirate’s largest attractions and entertainment offerings, leading theme parks, dining and hospitality, online and in-store shopping, transport and more

Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with operations across retail, hospitality, leisure and entertainment, announced today the official launch of Tickit, a first-of-its-kind rewards programme offering an effortless, instant way to earn and redeem points across Dubai.

Tickit will allow members to earn points effortlessly through partner brands and participating e-commerce sites without having to present an app or a loyalty card, or even scan barcodes or receipts. Once a UAE-issued bank credit or debit card (VISA or Mastercard) is linked to the member’s account, the programme automatically captures every relevant transaction done with the linked card, and points are earned instantly with no minimum spend.

Tickit brings card-linked technology, dubbed ‘Magic Earn’, to the UAE for the first time with both Mastercard and VISA. Magic Earn works with a linked UAE-issued bank card, Apple Pay, Samsung Wallet or Google Pay. ‘Magic Pay’ is another unique feature allowing Tickit members to redeem rewards using the points accumulated on a virtual payment card generated through the app.

The loyalty programme will be rolled-out across some of Dubai Holding’s largest attractions and entertainment offerings, leading theme parks, dining and hospitality, online and in-store shopping, transport and more.

In its first phase, Tickit will be available at Bluewaters, City Walk, La Mer, The Beach, Al Khawaneej Walk, Hatta Wadi Hub, Hatta Resorts, and Dubai Parks and Resorts with many more destinations to follow, some of which include: The Outlet Village, JBR, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Bay Avenue, Boxpark and Last Exit.

Huda Buhumaid, Chief Marketing Officer of Dubai Holding, said: “As one of the nation’s largest and most diverse companies with an extensive retail and entertainment portfolio, launching Tickit is a natural progression for us, allowing Dubai Holding to bring to market the most innovative, cutting-edge rewards programme that gives back to our vast loyal customer base and all UAE residents in the most effortless way.”

“We have invested in the latest technology for Tickit, and with its seamless integration and data-driven digital innovation, we are building on our ongoing commitment to offering an enriched living experience for all who call the UAE home,” she added.

Members will also enjoy Tickit’s strategic partner brands such as those from Azadea – both online and in stores. Azadea brands include Decathlon, Virgin Megastore, Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Boggi, Deichmann, Calzedonia, Missguided, Salsa Jeans, Sunglass Hut and many others. Other partner brands include Roxy Cinemas, Rove Hotels, Hillhouse Brasserie, The Duck Hook, Sikka Café, TIER Mobility and more. The full list of participating brands is available on the Tickit app.

To become a member, the public will have to download the Tickit app, register and link a UAE-issued Mastercard or VISA credit or debit card to the account. Linking more than one bank card is also possible. Members will then be able to accumulate points seamlessly by just paying with the linked card at Tickit partner outlets without having to present the app, a card or scan any receipts.

Members earn between 0.5 per cent and five per cent in points for every transaction at participating brands or outlets online and in-store, depending on the category.

To learn more, visit Gettickit.com, the Tickit Facebook page or download the Tickit app via the App Store or Google Play.