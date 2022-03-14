Mickey and Minnie’s Magical Voyage lands at Expo 2020 Dubai

Beloved Disney characters embark on a magical adventure specially created for the “The World’s Greatest Show”

Two performances scheduled for March 19th at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre at 7pm and 8:30pm.

Disney Destinations International and the USA Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai have announced an exclusive new show – Mickey and Minnie’s Magical Voyage. Set to take place on March 19th at Expo’s Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre at 7pm and 8:30pm, the shows are free to attend for Expo ticket holders.

Hosted by Raya Abirached, the spectacular performances, which have been custom made for Expo 2020 Dubai, will showcase a number of beloved Disney characters as they embark on a voyage to magical Disney destinations and meet up with some famous friends along the way. With the Disney Cruise Line expanding its fleet, Mickey and Minnie will bring their adventure aboard a brand-new ship, with an exciting stop at Walt Disney World in Florida to celebrate the landmark’s 50 years of magic.

Mickey and Minnie will touch down at Disneyland Paris, after settling in at the Disney’s Hotel New York Hotel – The Art of Marvel, they will hit the Super Hero Station and get a sneak-peek of the Avenger Campus at Walt Disney Studios, where they might bump into a superhero or two. Just in time for the destination’s 30th anniversary – and head to one of its most iconic locations, the Sleeping Beauty Castle for an epic birthday. Created for the young and young-at-heart, Mickey and Minnie’s Magical Voyage brings the wonderful world of Disney to life for visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai. The show will be available for streaming on the Expo 2020 Dubai website, for everyone to live this fantastic journey.

Event Info: