Cutting-Edge Technology Unveiled for UAE Iceberg Project

On the occasion of Expo 2020 Dubai, the National Advisor Bureau Limited announced that the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) has patented their “Iceberg Reservoirs” invention. The patent marks a significant development for the “UAE Iceberg Project”, which is expected to change the map of water distribution around the world.

The patent granted to Emirati inventor Abdulla Alshehhi, founder of the UAE Iceberg project, which will boost investor confidence in the concept’s technical and economic feasibility.

Several agreements were signed with various companies and scientific institutions around the world since the “UAE Iceberg project” was first announced, to leverage icebergs as new sources of fresh water in the region. Moreover, having icebergs off the coasts of the UAE will become a massive and unique tourist attraction.

In light of the increasing global demand for new sources of water in order to enhance food security, competition will intensify between investment institutions and international water companies to invest and acquire their share in this promising project, slated to transform the UAE into one of the world’s most significant exporters of fresh water. The company is reportedly looking to raise USD 9 million in the first round of funding.

Alshehhi said: “The announcement coincides with Expo 2020 Dubai, one of the largest international exhibitions in the world and most important in exposition history. For 170 years, World Expos have served as an important platform to showcase the latest innovations that have shaped the world that we live in today; such as The Television, phones, computers, air conditioners, hydrogen vehicles, and many more. Expo 2020 Dubai will most certainly continue this legacy, and history will mark that it has helped to solve water scarcity, one of humanity’s most pressing issues, with the Iceberg project.”

The invention, dubbed “One of the most Significant inventions of the Century”, will use an advanced technology to tow the icebergs to the coasts of the UAE. The technology includes flexible, heat-insulated, and cost-effective reservoirs, leveraging renewable energy to prevent the ice from melting throughout the towing process.

National advisor Bureau limited

A consultancy firm is run by Abdulla Alshehhi, Inventor, author book “Filling the Empty Quarter” book and speaker in local and international conferences. The firm specializes in environmentally and innovative Projects.