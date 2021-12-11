First Luxury Resort to Open on Dubai’s ‘World Islands’ in December

Dubai-based luxury hospitality developer Seven Tides has released details of its Anantara-managed five-star resort, which sits on the archipelago’s South American continent.

Luxury hospitality developer Seven Tides will open the first resort on The World Islands in Dubai, UAE in just a few days, on 18th December 2021.

Situated on Clarence Island, the five-star Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort will feature its own stunning 2,000 square metre private beach. The resort’s 142,000sqm host island is itself located within the South American continent of the World Islands development – a remarkable offshore archipelago of 300 man-made isles, just four kilometres from the coast of Dubai.

Seven Tides CEO, Abdulla Bin Sulayem, said: “The Anantara hotel on Clarence Island will set the bar for exclusivity and a luxury lifestyle, while remaining in harmony with nature. Without a doubt, this will become one of the most sought-after leisure and lifestyle destinations in the Middle East, if not the world.

“Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort is unique. It will offer genuine island tranquillity despite its close proximity to major retail destinations, gourmet restaurants, golf courses and the emirate’s lively nightlife,” Bin Sulayem added.

The upscale hospitality project boasts a total of 70 rooms, suites and villas, which combine island living with contemporary luxury. Guests will be able to choose from rooms and suites with ocean views and beach access, while spacious villas with private pools will also be available.

Accessible exclusively by boat, just a 10-minute ride from Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, the development will feature a gymnasium and a guest pool, as well as a series of private infinity pools for the exclusive use of those staying in villas.

Food lovers will be able to choose from the resort’s five restaurants and bars, which will offer everything from fine dining to chilled-out eats. Guests who visit Indo-Arabian venue Qamar, for example, will enjoy a stunning sea view while dining beneath either chandeliers or the stars. Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort will also feature a casual lobby café bar, Grand House; an all-day Mediterranean-style al fresco restaurant, Helios; and a cocktail bar for stargazers affording panoramic views of the Dubai skyline, appropriately named Luna.

In terms of recreation and leisure, an Anantara signature spa – offering treatment rooms, in-room treatments and spa cabanas on request – will open as part of a future phase of the hotel’s development. Guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy yoga classes, water sports and the Tuk Tuk Kids’ Club.

Ghanim Bin Sulayem, Operations Director, Seven Tides, said: “Work on the island is advancing incredibly quickly, supported by the ingenuity the engineering team who have made the project a possibility. Creating an island resort does not come without its challenges, however, thanks to the expertise of all involved, we look forward to showcasing this unique development in December when we officially open to the public.”

The opening of Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort will take place on 18 December 2021.