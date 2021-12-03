Experience Dubai Like Never Before at Aventura Parks

Visitors to the UAE are invited to explore Aventura Parks – Dubai’s largest zipline park with an experience like no other. The ultimate adventure destination offers an array of fun activities for individuals and groups of all ages. From thrilling ziplines, fun games such as the Aventura Challenges, and daring circuits, to a unique nature trail – the variety of unique outdoor experiences is unmatched.

Nestled in a 35,000 sqm oldest Ghaf tree forest, the action-packed arena unveils a completely different side of the bustling city. A trip to the park unveils the most lush green side of the town and offers a space to create special memories.

Dubai’s Hidden Gem: Aventura Parks perfect family destination

Located in Dubai, only 20 minutes away from Downtown, Aventura Parks is a hidden gem of rich flora and a magical forest, while being an exciting adventure destination that offers incredible experiences.

Zipline through Aventura Parks’ vast forestry to conquer rope courses together and explore UAE’s natural flora and fauna with a guided nature trail. Post adventures, guests can enjoy delicious dining at Café Chris, with delectable home-made burgers, chicken wraps, pizzas and more.

For more information on the park, new offers and tickets, or to make a booking please visit www.aventuraparks.com or keep up with them on social @aventuraparks.