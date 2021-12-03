Celebrate UAE National Day with Live Concerts, Star-Studded Performances

The UAE’s landmark 50th National Day celebrations throughout the city of Dubai will have residents and visitors singing along to the songs of talented singers and musicians. This year’s much-anticipated calendar of events, which runs from 2 to 11 December, will feature an array of performances catered to all.

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), organisers of this year’s momentous UAE National Day celebration events in Dubai, have put together an extensive line up of musical talent that is sure to charm Dubai’s diverse community of music enthusiasts.

Emirati and Arabic Concerts

As part of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations in Dubai, the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), Emaar and the MBC Group invite Emirati and Arabic music enthusiasts to enjoy to a two-day concert starring some of the most prolific singing sensations from the UAE and Middle East. On 2 December, Burj Park, Downtown Dubai by Emaar will showcase a phenomenal line-up of talent. Emirati meastro Hussain Al Jasmi, Lebanese startlet Diana Haddad and Saudi Arabian singer Dalia Mubarak will all take to the stage to perform their hits from 8pm to 12am and doors will open at 6pm.

That’s not all! On 3 December, the open-air venue will host star Eidha Menhali, best known for his hit single ‘Motasoa’ and Shamma Hamdan, the first Emirati woman to make it to the final of ‘Arabs Got Talent’. In addition to fellow Emirati Fayez Al Saeed, this will be a ticketed event, running from 8pm to 12am and doors will open at 6pm.

In line with government regulations, all concerts will strictly follow health and safety protocols to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and protect all those in the attendance. Wearing of masks will be required at all times and social distancing measures will be enforced.

Anna Karenina

Ballet and classical music enthusiasts can make their way to Dubai Opera to see a live performance of Boris Eifman’s adaptation of Anna Karenina. Set to music by renowned Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky, and based on the renowned Russian novel by Leo Tolstoy, Anna Karenina is taking place from December 2 until December 4. Tickets start from AED340 and all concert visitors are required to be vaccinated. There will be four shows in total, one on 2 December at 8pm, two on 3 December at 2pm and 8pm, along with one final show on 4 December, beginning at 8pm.

Family Entertainment

Those looking to indulge in entertainment of the entire family shouldn’t miss out on How The Koala Learned to Hug at The Theatre by QE2. The show, based on the bestselling book of the same name by writer Steven Lee, will be brought to life by the actors, singers, and dancers of The People’s Theatre Company. Running for two days from 3 until 4 December, ticket prices start at AED180. There will be two shows every day, the first starting at 10am and the second at 2pm. Each show is 1.5 hours long.

Another one especially for little girls, is Louna in Winterland, taking place at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates. It is the tale of a little girl who returns home to Winterland after an entire year only to find that her friend, the snowman, has melted over the other seasons. A delightful showcase similar to children’s favourite Frozen, the Louna in Winterland performance will be one day only, on 4 December. Ticket prices start from AED75 and there will be two shows, the first of which will begin at 11am with the second at 3pm.

1MX Dubai

Leading global Filipino media and entertainment network ABS-CBN has organized a music extravaganza for Filipino music enthusiasts. Taking place on December 3 at the Trade Centre Arena in Dubai World Trade Centre, 1MX Dubai 2021 will see phenomenal talent take the stage. Moira dela Torre, Bini, BGYO, Gigi de Lana, Bamboo and EZ Mil are all scheduled to perform their greatest hits. Prices start at 99AED, with doors opening at 4:30pm with the show kicking off at 5:30pm

Dubai Ice Show

The Dubai Ice Show promises to be a spectacle unlike any other, with two phenomenal performances set to take place. The first is an exclusive one-day event taking place at the Coca Cola Arena on 3 December, which will feature both a Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) game between most recent KHL champions, “Avangard” Omsk and the most awarded club of the entire League “Ak Bars” Kazan, along with a pre-match showcase of Russian figure skating talents, including Olympic champions Tatyana Navka and Alina Zagitova. Ticket prices for this event start at AED150 and the show will begin at 4pm.

Also taking place as a part of the Dubai Ice Show is a two-day live performance of children’s favourite Sleeping Beauty: The Legend Of The Two Kingdoms. This extravaganza, created by 1,500 professionals will also feature Olympic figure skaters Tatyana Navka and Alina Zagitova take to the ice to bring the fairy tale to life. This show will run from 4 to 5 December with ticket prices starting from 150AED. There will be one show every day, starting at 6:30pm.

For more details about this year’s Golden Jubilee UAE National Day celebrations, please visit https://www.visitdubai.com/en/whats-on/uae-national-day