Etisalat Beach Canteen Returns to Jumeirah Beach to Commemorate the UAE’s 50th National Day

The popular beachside dining popup, Etisalat Beach Canteen is coming back to Jumeirah Beach, behind Sunset Mall, for the UAE’s Golden Jubilee festivities. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and the creative agency Brag, the latest edition of Etisalat Beach Canteen will kick off on 25 November and run until 11 December.

Both new and familiar vendors will be participating to mark the occasion, showcasing Dubai’s diverse gastronomical landscape and paying homage to the UAE’s 50 years of existence with delicious food, attention-grabbing live entertainment and exciting kids’ activities.

“With the UAE’s 50th National Day just around the corner, it’s a special time and a very proud moment for all of us. Our country has come a long way during its half-century of life. From humble beginnings, it has grown to become a land of opportunities and hope for people from all corners of the world. The Etisalat Beach Canteen event at Jumeirah Beach is a tribute to the UAE’s illustrious history, vibrant culture, great traditions and rich heritage. We’re very excited at DFRE and can’t wait for the fun and games to begin,” said Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment.

Different Beach Canteen zones are all set to light up the Year of the 50th celebrations. These include the Emirati Welcome Tent by Sheikh Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding (SMCCU), Etisalat Majlis Stage which will host a multitude of live entertainment (traditional Arab dances, conventional musical performances and off-Broadway acts), as well as Game Bustan and Yalla Fun Zone where children and adults can enjoy exhilarating rides and games (Shooting Station, Bull Ride, Wipe Out, Trampolines, Electric Bump Cars, Bungee Jumping, Inflatable Park, Arts & Crafts Station, and more).

In addition, many irresistible culinary zones will tempt residents and visitors to Dubai with a variety of tasty offerings. These include Food Bazaar (with a dedicated grill area and juice bar), Baqaala Lane (featuring Dubai’s most popular food trucks), Snack Souq (providing different types of hot, cold, sweet, and savoury food), Mashawi Hut (a specialised grill space), and Halawa Corner (for those with a sweet tooth).

The 50th UAE National Day Etisalat Beach Canteen will be open from 1pm to 11pm Sunday to Wednesday, 1pm to 12am on Thursday, 10am to 12am on Friday and 10am to 11pm on Saturday. Entrance is free.

Visit https://www.beachcanteen.ae/ for the full schedule of events and activities.