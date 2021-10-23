UAE residents are invited for night of celebration with music, entertainment, opportunities win prizes, all in aid of Larchfield Children’s Home

Gulf for Good, the UAE-based non-profit organisation, which supports sustainable projects to support children around the world, will host its annual Charity Gala Ball to mark its 20th anniversary on Friday 19th November at The Ritz Carlton, JBR, from 7pm.

Held in collaboration with Larchfield Children’s Home, a charity organisation which provides safe and secure homes for Tanzanian children, with proceeds raised during the star-studded evening going towards supporting its efforts to provide a future for hundreds of children.

The annual celebration promises to be an exceptional evening with a welcome reception, three-course dinner, entertainment, in addition to raffles, and an auction, all hosted by Dubai’s favourite TV and radio host, Tom Urquhart.

“With this year marking our 20th anniversary, there is even more reason to celebrate, and we are excited to mark the occasion with our amazing community and to welcome new faces for what will be a night to remember,” Anne Edmondson, Chairwoman of Gulf for Good, said. “The annual Charity Gala Ball is an integral fundraising event for both Gulf for Good’s and Larchfield’s sustainability and enables us both to continue the work we do to provide a better future for the next generation.”

Expected to welcome up to 300 guests, community members, Gulf for Good Challengers, and Board of Directors, inviting them to take part in changing the lives of children around the world.

To attend, tables of ten are available for a minimum donation of AED 6,000, and individual seats for AED 600, via YallaGive.com/C/Gala-Ball. The event has received Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department approval under IACAD Permit No. 4263. For more information on making a donation or attending the event, please contact Milly Larmer at milly@gulf4good.org.

With a vision to empower people to change their lives and support children, Gulf for Good has helped over 35,000 children around the world through 61 projects and raised close to USD 4 million since it was established in 2001 under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al Maktoum.

Event: Gulf for Good Charity Gala Ball

Date: Friday 19th November

Venue: Ritz-Carlton, JBR

Time: Doors will open at 7pm

Dress Code: Black Tie

Minimum Donation: AED 600 per individual, AED 6,000 per table of ten (inclusive of VAT)