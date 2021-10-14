Marriott Bonvoy Unveils a “Week of Wonders” Featuring Awe-Inspiring Travel Offers

Members in the UAE can access Limited-Time Deals & The Chance to Access Extraordinary Experiences in Incredible Destinations Inspire Members to Rediscover the Wonder of Travel

Marriott Bonvoy – Marriott International’s award-winning travel programme – is reigniting wanderlust by introducing its second annual members’ week, Week of Wonders, featuring exceptional travel offers available exclusively for Marriott Bonvoy members. This year the member’s week features Wonders of Flavour in the UAE where Members can earn double bonus points while dining at participating restaurants, and an ultimate The Ritz-Carlton Weekend in Abu Dhabi with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team as part of Marriott Bonvoy Moments.

From Oct. 7-14, members in the UAE and across the globe will have access to a variety of Wonders centered on themes including escape, inspiration, adventure, luxury and discovery. These global offers will be available across Marriott Bonvoy’s extensive portfolio of extraordinary brands. Members can participate in multiple offers, providing more opportunities for them to take advantage of everything in the Marriott Bonvoy travel programme – whether that’s hotel stays, home rental deals, flights or experiences on Marriott Bonvoy’s Moments platform. The promotions are available to all members – even those who enrol during the window of the promotion.

As well as giving members the chance to accelerate the number of points they can earn, Week of Wonders provides them with the chance to truly reward themselves. Members can take advantage of exclusive deals on stays at luxury hotel properties across the globe including The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis brands in the UAE. For those looking to travel internationally, members can also access deals to All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy resorts and premium home rentals with Homes & Villas by Marriott International.

Marriott Bonvoy members today can Dine, Earn, Redeem, and have their Elite status recognized at participating restaurants in the UAE even when they are not staying at the hotel. Members can earn 10 points with every eligible 1 USD (AED 3.7), letting them experience the thrill of redeeming for free nights, flights, and exclusive rewards from all around the world. As a part of the week’s Wonders of Flavour, Marriott Bonvoy is launching a special offer giving members the chance to earn double points while dining out at some of the UAE’s finest restaurants until October 21.

For the first time, this year’s Week of Wonders also features exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy’s Moments platform, where members use their points to bid on once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Highlights include a VIP Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team experience, a private Chef dinner and cooking class in a private villa at the JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa and a meet and greet with Craig David.

“We’re excited to show appreciation for our loyal members through Week of Wonders, allowing travellers to reignite their spirit of discovery and unlock the power of travel with Marriott Bonvoy,” said Neal Jones, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Marriott International – Europe, Middle East & Africa. “With these rich offers, members have more reasons to book their long-awaited dream holiday, family celebrations, cross off bucket-list items with incredible experiences, or reward themselves with some much-needed luxury.”

To explore all the special offers during Week of Wonders and to view the full set of terms and conditions, please visit: http://marriottbonvoy.com/weekofwondersuae.

Offers available include:

Wonders of the Extraordinary: Marriott Bonvoy Introduces New Money-Can’t-Buy Moments During Week of Wonders:

Hot on the heels of the experiential platform’s re-launch, Marriott Bonvoy is introducing a set of one-off money-can’t-buy Moments experiences, available for bidding using Marriott Bonvoy points. The special Moments include:

A Meet & Greet with Craig David at The O2 with a one night stay at the London EDITION for two people. Enjoy an unforgettable evening, with VIP access to Craig David at The O2, as part of his ‘Hold That Thought’ UK Arena Tour, with seats in the Marriott Bonvoy Luxury Suite, followed by a hotel stay for two at the London EDITION.

with a one night stay at the London EDITION for two people. Enjoy an unforgettable evening, with VIP access to Craig David at The O2, as part of his ‘Hold That Thought’ UK Arena Tour, with seats in the Marriott Bonvoy Luxury Suite, followed by a hotel stay for two at the London EDITION. The Ritz-Carlton Ultimate Weekend in Abu Dhabi with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team : Be at the center of the action in Abu Dhabi, thanks to Marriott Bonvoy and The Ritz-Carlton’s relationship with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team.

Be at the center of the action in Abu Dhabi, thanks to Marriott Bonvoy and The Ritz-Carlton’s relationship with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team. Commissioned Art Piece from Artist Peter Tunney: Have famed contemporary artist Peter Tunney create your own one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

Have famed contemporary artist Peter Tunney create your own one-of-a-kind masterpiece. Villa Culinary Experience at JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa: Enjoy a private dinner and cooking class from the Executive Chef of the JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa, served to you in your own private villa. The experience also includes a personalized tour of the Burano and Murano islands.

Enjoy a private dinner and cooking class from the Executive Chef of the JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa, served to you in your own private villa. The experience also includes a personalized tour of the Burano and Murano islands. Private South African Safari in Kruger National Park with Suite Stay: Experience sunrise breakfast, a private full day safari, a Bush Dinner served under the stars on the banks of the river Sabie, during a three night stay at the Protea Hotel Kruger Gate

Wonders of Escape: Escape With 25% Off at More Than 5,000 Hotels Globally

Members can explore the globe through Marriott Bonvoy’s expansive portfolio of hotels with 25% off at more than 5,000 hotels globally.

Wonders of Delight: Earn 2,000 Bonus Points as a Marriott Bonvoy® Credit Card Holder

Marriott Bonvoy American Express and Mastercard/ Emirates NBD Credit Card holders around the globe can register from October 7 through October 14, 2021 and earn 2,000 points after booking and completing an eligible stay at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy by November 21, 2021. The stay must include one paid night. Terms apply.

Wonders of Flavour: Earn 2X points on unforgettable dining experiences.

Members can savor more and earn double Marriott Bonvoy points on dining even when not staying at the hotels. Valid at participating restaurants and bars in the UAE from 7 – 21 October 2021.

Wonders of Discovery: Re-ignite the Spirit of Discovery When You Redeem Points for Free Stays for 33% Less

Travellers eager to discover new places, cultures and people near and far can book their next hotel redemption stay for up to 33% fewer points during Week of Wonders.

Wonders of More: Fast-Track Travel Plans with Bonuses on Points Purchases

During Week of Wonders, members will receive a 50% bonus and Elite members a 55% bonus on purchases of 2,000 points – making it easier and quicker for them to get to that next dream vacation.

Wonders of Inspiration: Find Inspiration in a Premium Home Away from Home

Week of Wonders is the perfect time to take advantage of the 35,000+ premium and luxury homes available through Marriott International’s home rental offering, Homes & Villas by Marriott International, where members can book spacious homes and earn triple points on bookings made during Week of Wonders.

Wonders of Luxury: Indulge in Spa, Golf, Dining and More at Some of the Most Iconic Marriott International Hotels Around the World

Members seeking to elevate their travel experiences can do so in style by booking the Week of Wonders Escape to Luxury offer. As part of this offer, guests booking a 2+ night stay will receive up to $300 in folio credit to be used on a variety of amenities during their stay at some of the most magnificent luxury hotels within the EDITION, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts and The Ritz-Carlton portfolios.

Wonders of Possibility: Get Up & Away with Deals on Flights and Car Rental

In Week of Wonders, the journey is just as rewarding as the destination when members take advantage of member-exclusive offers from airlines including Emirates, and rental car company Hertz® in the U.S., and SIXT, outside the U.S.

Wonders of Unwinding: Enjoy 15% Off at All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy Properties

With 15% off member rates throughout Week of Wonders, members can enjoy an all-inclusive getaway in the Caribbean & Latin America at one of 25+ participating All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy resorts – the newest part of the Marriott Bonvoy travel program.

Wonders of Adventure: Step away from the everyday and embrace all Marriott Bonvoy’s hotels have to offer with the current global promotion

Members seeking adventure can earn 1,500 bonus points on each stay and 3,000 additional bonus points on each stay at All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy resorts now through December 21, 2021 when they register here for the global promotion, which will continue to run during Week of Wonders.